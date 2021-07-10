Lost and found pets
LOST: “Little Tiger,” cat, gray and white with tabby markings, young, possibly stolen out of yard, Rocket Road off Portertown, 714-8505; “Tommy,” cat, neutered, 9 years old, black and white tuxedo, 12 pounds, medium, black nylon collar with safety bell, Rocket Road and Rhema off Portertown, 717-3997; “Harlequin,” great Dane, spayed, 4 years old, 85-90 pounds, black and white, “Athena,” great Dane, female, 2 years old, 85-90 pounds, merle, both Saratoga-Fountain area, 373-2336; large English Pointer mix, male, 2 years old, white and brindle, black head, Whaley Road, Grifton, 227-1122; “Demi,” pit bull mix, female, 6 months old, sandy brown and white speckle chest, small and slender, folded ears, red nylon collar, Quinn Estate Loop Drive near N.C. 111 and Tapp Farm Road, Pink Hill, 814-706-6286; “Millie,” cat, female, gray and brown tabby, white paws and neck, North Overlook-Crestwood and Beaumont, 757-373-6460; “Tinkerbell,” Chihuahua, female, light tan, 7-8 years old, hairless spot on back leg, small and slender, curled tail, pink collar with black bow, Roberson Drive near B Stokes and N.C. 43, 814-8456; “Bear,” Norwegian Elkhound, male, 5 months old, 8 pounds, gray and black, black dimples on cheeks, black on face, erect ears, Washington, N.C., 304-478-3806; “Daisy,” Yorkie, female, 13 years old, 12 pounds, tan and gray, Grover Hardee Road, 524-1164; “Bowser,” chocolate Lab, male, 13 years old, arthritis in back legs, Hollowell Road, 758-1294.
FOUND: pit bull mix, black and white, 1 years old, medium, folded ears, short fur, collar, Norris Store Road, Ayden, 902-1731; dachshund mix, male, black and white, young, small and slender, Old Tar and Jack Jones Road, 902-1731; cat, white with tabby markings, small and slender, long bushy tail, Bessemer Drive, 902-1731; cat, male, kitten, black, white spot on chest, small and slender, Trafalgar Road, Winterville, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited, and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.