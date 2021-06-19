Lost and found pets
LOST: “Gypsy” aka “Bella,” Pomeranian, spayed, tattoo on belly, 1-2 years old, tan, small, close cut on body, tail and ears fluffy, turns to the left when walking, breathing issues, Old River Road area, 902-7604; “Layla,” Labrador retriever, spayed, black, 1½ -2 years old, large, red electric fence collar, Hardees Lane, 752-1783; “Blue,” pit bull, male, blue with white chest and black spot, 2 years old, medium-stocky, short fur, erect ears, long tail, Moses Drive, 367-1955; “Abigail,” Doberman-Lab mix, spayed, brown, gray around muzzle, 11 years old, 40 pounds, one ear stands up and one ear folded, microchipped, tattoo on belly, medium-slender, short fur, long tail, Stokestown St- Johns Road, 702-9262; “Layla,” Yorkie, spayed, brown and black, 9 years old, 5 pounds, blue collar with yellow flowers and name tag, Seresto collar, small, erect ears, Tull Road and County Home Road, 714-9937; “Sugar,” white cat, spayed, tattoo on belly, microchipped, 1½ years old, large, long legs, Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, 565-8879; “Apollo,” long-haired, neutered cat, white, black, gray and orange, white line on nose, green eyes, medium size, end of tail bent, 14 pounds, yellow, green, red and black collar with bell, Wiggins Avenue, Chocowinity, 971-900-3242.
FOUND: German short-haired pointer-pit bull, male, adult, white with dark-colored head, dark patch on base of tail, medium-slender, long tail, folded ears, has fleas and ticks, Hanrahan and Marvin Taylor Road, Grifton, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Adoption party
Pitt County Animal Services will host a “Caturday Adoption Party” from noon-4 p.m. June 19 at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road. Adoption fees for adult cats will be waived, kittens will have a reduced adoption fee of $85.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 2-3 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.