Lost and found pets
LOST: “Harvey Dent,” neutered, black and white tuxedo cat, medium size, Walmart on Gateway Drive and Stantonsburg Road, 367-8958; pit bull mix, female, 3 years old, brindle, medium, unusual-looking tail, West Washington Street, Bethel, 883-2387; “Titii” hound mix, neutered, 1 year old, white and brown, 33 East Apartments, 402-3372.
FOUND: black cat, Arlington Boulevard, 902-1731; mixed-breed, dog, male, adult, 55 pounds, brown with white spot on chest, collar, Beaver Creek Road, 902-1731; pit bull terrier mix, female, brown, tan, medium size, Grifton, 902-1731; white and gray kitten, McDonald’s parking lot, Farmville, 902-1731.
(All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.