Lost and found pets
LOST: “Skitz,” large cat, male, brown tabby, 3 years old, large, white paws, white on face, large paws, Frog Level Road, 902-1731; “Mia,” Belgian Malinois, female, 1 year old, brown and black, black muzzle, black marking on top of head, erect ears, McCrae Street, Grifton, 253-394-6519; “Abby,” Doberman Pinscher, female, 13 months old, 40-50 pounds, black and tan, cropped ears, stub tail, collar, Falkland near Pitt County Wildlife Club, N.C. 222, 919-738-9411 or 919-2220-7404.
FOUND: Husky, cream, adult, medium, Old River Road, Cypress Sands, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.