Lost and found pets
LOST: “Roxanne,” pit bull, female, black, brown and white, brown eyes, brown spot above each eye, 4 years old, 80 pounds, folded ears, long tail, nylon, pink collar with rabies tag, Sweet Bay Drive, 914-263-7069 or 364-6472; “Kit Kit,” neutered, white with black and gray spots, 1½ years old, medium size, Cadenza Street in Tucker Estates, 910-850-6806; “Teddi Bear,” mini Labradoodle, neutered, tan and beige, 1½ years old, 23-27 pounds, medium and slender, freshly groomed, wavy fur, red harness, microchipped, near Dicks Sporting Goods, 412-4957, 329-7297, 217-1960, 947-5770 or 830-0881; “Spike,” cat, neutered, black, black nose, yellow-green eyes, 11 months old, small, two small wounds on rear end on either side of tail, microchipped, Beddard and Blackjack-Simpson Road, 917-3295, 689-6000 or 521-6250; “Jessie,” cat, spayed, black, white feet, white on chin, 1 year old, purple or pink collar with bell, Eastern Pines Road, 413-8486.
FOUND: kitten, white, gray and black tabby, Corey Road near Covenant Church- 902-1731; pit bull, black, white chest, small and stocky, young, collar, and pit bull, brown and white, small and slender, young, underweight, collar, Stantonsburg Road, 902-1731; pit bull, senior, blue and white, multiple infections and health issues, collar, large, cropped ears, Durwood Pollard Road, 902-1731 (all reclaims must include proof of ownership).
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.