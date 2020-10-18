Lost pets
LOST: “Ki Kitty,” cat, male, gray and black tabby, one green eye and one yellow, 1-year-old, small, , blind in one eye, Bradford Apartments, Arlington Boulevard, 327-1984 or 239-691-0087; “Milton,” brown and black tabby, male, 1 year old, 6-7 pounds, South Square and South Memorial Drive, Winterville, 412-9868; “Emma Lou,”bloodhound, brown and black, spayed, 2 years old, blue and purple collar and “Chloe,” Basset hound, tricolor and spotted, spayed, 2 years old, red bandanna, collar, Pantego, 944-3600; “Shaggy,” terrier, male, gray, missing hair, 17 years old, 15 pounds, hearing and vision impaired, requires medication, Edwards Farm Road, 902-7021; “Goofy,” Dalmatian, male, white with black spots, Okie Acres Lane, 414-2232; spayed black cat with white on underbelly, 2-3 years old, ear tipped and cat, mostly white, orange and brown, right eye appears cloudy from birth defect, Frank Kilpatrick Road, 474-4720.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Tuesday at Basil’s, 1675 E. Fire Tower Road and Oct. 28 at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.