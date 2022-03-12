Lost and found pets

LOST: dog Weimaraner, “Roxy,” spayed, microchipped, gray, red collar with hearts, in Providence Place subdivision, 252-258-5185; cat, neutered, “Ringo” short hair, orange and white, gray flea collar, Second and Summit streets, 336-524-1850, REWARD; dog, “Simba” brown Lab, green collar, 4 months old and “Covid” beige Shar-pei, male, brown leather collar, Stokes Road, 252-295-8554; cat, short hair, black and white, neutered, “Snowflake,” Windsor subdivision, 252-902-9290; dog, hound, tricolor, “Pup Pup” female, Mcdonald Street, Simpson, 252-295-8493.

FOUND: dog, chocolate Lab, male, brown fur, droopy ears, long tail, Stanley Road, 252-341-7295; dog, pit-hound mix, male, white and brown brindle large size, folded ears, long tail, Cedar Ridge subdivision, 704-615-8898; dog, Yorkie, male, 6-7 years, brown eyes, brown and black fur, toy-small size, medium fur, County Home Road, 803-837-1383; dog, mixed-breed, tan and white, female, gray nylon collar, Westgate Drive, 740-405-2493; dog, beagle, male, Leary Mills Road, 301-606-6227; dog, terrier mix, female, tan, Reedy Branch and County Home roads, corgys@suddenlink-net; dog, male, brown and white pit bull, Grifton Mission Ministries, 252-253-8677; dog, neutered, miniature pinscher mix, black and tan, N.C. 121, Farmville, 252-414-8253; dog, pit-hound, brown and white, male, Cedar Ridge subdivision, 704-615-8898. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.


Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Night to Paws

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.