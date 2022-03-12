Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
LOST: dog Weimaraner, “Roxy,” spayed, microchipped, gray, red collar with hearts, in Providence Place subdivision, 252-258-5185; cat, neutered, “Ringo” short hair, orange and white, gray flea collar, Second and Summit streets, 336-524-1850, REWARD; dog, “Simba” brown Lab, green collar, 4 months old and “Covid” beige Shar-pei, male, brown leather collar, Stokes Road, 252-295-8554; cat, short hair, black and white, neutered, “Snowflake,” Windsor subdivision, 252-902-9290; dog, hound, tricolor, “Pup Pup” female, Mcdonald Street, Simpson, 252-295-8493.
FOUND: dog, chocolate Lab, male, brown fur, droopy ears, long tail, Stanley Road, 252-341-7295; dog, pit-hound mix, male, white and brown brindle large size, folded ears, long tail, Cedar Ridge subdivision, 704-615-8898; dog, Yorkie, male, 6-7 years, brown eyes, brown and black fur, toy-small size, medium fur, County Home Road, 803-837-1383; dog, mixed-breed, tan and white, female, gray nylon collar, Westgate Drive, 740-405-2493; dog, beagle, male, Leary Mills Road, 301-606-6227; dog, terrier mix, female, tan, Reedy Branch and County Home roads, corgys@suddenlink-net; dog, male, brown and white pit bull, Grifton Mission Ministries, 252-253-8677; dog, neutered, miniature pinscher mix, black and tan, N.C. 121, Farmville, 252-414-8253; dog, pit-hound, brown and white, male, Cedar Ridge subdivision, 704-615-8898. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.