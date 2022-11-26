Lost and found pets

LOST: spayed tabby, “Vivian,” slender, green eyes, short hair, 9 years old, Cantata Drive in Tucker Estates, 252-341-6105 or 252-414-3020, email caroljohnsonperry@gmail.com; neutered Yorkie-Maltese, light tan, 15 pounds, light blue collar, Hunting Ridge Road off N.C. 43 North, 252-549-1908, email huntmaniw@gmail.com.

