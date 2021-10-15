Now that October has arrived, it’s time to pick the perfect pumpkin and dress it up for the season.
The Leroy James Farmers Market is hosting the fourth annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest just in time for Halloween.
Participants can pre-order pumpkins through Oct. 23 by emailing larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov.
Order pumpkins early; supplies are limited. These pumpkins are donated by the farmers market and there is no charge.
Each entrant will pick a pumpkin up at the designated table at the farmers market, 4560 County Home Road, Greenville. Photos of decorated pumpkins must be emailed to larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov and all participants need to include their name, age and phone number in the email along with their pumpkin’s title.
Photos should be of the decorated pumpkins only, taken as close up as possible to show off decorating detail.
Decorated pumpkins can be carved, glued, dressed up or painted. Only one entry is allowed per person.
The winners will receive gift cards to Simply Natural Creamery. First place will receive a $20 gift card; second wins a $10 card and third gets a $5 card.
Entries must be emailed by Oct. 27 and judging results will be announced on Friday Oct. 29.
Entries will be judged for originality, ingenious use of inexpensive materials, quality of the work, suitability of the title and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age.
A few tips for participants:
- Wash your pumpkin under cool running water before you decorate, dry it well.
- Store your pumpkin in a cool, dry and well-ventilated place.
- Use acrylic paint if you wish to paint your pumpkin, add sparkles, feathers or sequins.