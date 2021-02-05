Pitt County officials have made their final attempts to reach everyone on a 9,000-person vaccine waiting list and said anyone who did not get an appointment should try to arrange one through Vidant Health.
No data is yet available that shows how many people on the list received vaccination appointments through the county for the Greenville Convention Center site operated by the Pitt County Health Department and Vidant Health.
But Amy Hattem, deputy director of Pitt Public Health, said on Thursday that everyone on the list was reminded to watch for calls from a 252-902 prefix and everyone was called.
“Each individual, except those we reached on first or second call attempts, was called three times,” Hattem said. “We did not leave a message ... If a person had caller ID, they could return our call and many did call us back. Sometimes the call back resulted in us scheduling an appointment and other times the call back was just to inform us that they had already made an appointment through Vidant’s online scheduler or through Vidant’s MyChart or in another county.”
As of Thursday, nearly 22,500 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Pitt County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up from 20,365 as of Monday morning. The convention center site is vaccinating hundreds of people daily.
The health department set up a waiting list in mid-January to register eligible residents who wanted to receive the vaccine. It closed the registration about a week later in advance of opening the mass vaccination clinic.
More than 9,000 people had registered to receive the vaccine by that time, Hattem said on Thursday. Several hundred participated in clinics held at the county agricultural center.
Officials worked to call the remainder of people on the list to make appointments to receive the vaccine at the convention center, Hattem said, but much of the work has been done on paper so an accurate accounting is not available.
“Due to the need to have all hands on deck to provide the vaccine, we haven’t had the time to finish entering the data from our paper schedules into an electronic database,” she said. “Vidant’s call center staff also assisted us with calling the waitlist so we have to merge their data with ours.”
She said she was confident that county and Vidant staff made a thorough attempt to reach everyone on the list. If anyone who registered did not receive an appointment, they should visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate to set one up.
Hattem said the health department has some vaccine for distribution outside the mass clinic, but it is earmarked as second doses for individuals it previously vaccinated. The state also has given the department a small supply for clinics reserved for historically marginalized populations, she said.
“We are working through churches and other organizations to reach these individuals,” she said.
While the number of vaccinations is climbing in the county, the number of new cases remains high. A total of 780 were recorded in the last seven days, an average of about 111 a day. That is up from a seven-day average of 93 cases a day on Monday.
A total of 15,817 cases have now been recorded in the county since March. The DHHS dashboard on Thursday also reported COVID-19 has killed another Pitt County resident, bringing the total to 72.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced a plan to allocate about $4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds and some state resources to address critical needs. A fuller proposed biennial budget will be presented later in the legislative session, Cooper said in an afternoon news conference.
The new federal funding is strictly proscribed, and with General Assembly appropriation will provide for relief such as vaccines, more supplies to slow the virus spread, help for rent and utility bills, and more funding to put food on the table, he said. Federal funds will address:
- Approximately $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education institutions.
- $336 million for child care and development block grants.
- Approximately $700 million for access to vaccines and testing, tracing and prevention measures to slow the spread of the virus.
- $546 million for emergency rental assistance.
- $258 million for Highway Infrastructure and $65 million for airports.
- $47 million for Community Mental Health Services.
- Funding for food assistance programs, such as SNAP and school nutrition.
In addition to the federal allocation plan, the governor recommends investing $695 million from the state’s general fund to address other immediate needs.
Despite the pandemic, North Carolina’s budget availability remains strong, with more than $4 billion in unreserved cash in the General Fund, he said. He recommends addressing:
- $50 million for continued hazard duty pay for state employees on the frontlines of COVID-19, especially law enforcement and corrections personnel.
- $64.5 million for the replenishment of the North Carolina State Health Plan, which has incurred costs responding to COVID-19.
- $468 million for bonuses for educators and school personnel in public K-12 schools, community colleges and the university system.
- $30 million to extend high-speed internet to all corners of the state.
- $37 million to support small businesses.
- Expansion of state unemployment benefits.