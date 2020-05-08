Andy Jansen, Jerry Smith, Cassandra Smith and Bobby Yates are vendors of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market this week for their work with ECU Family Medicine’s free weight management program and Diabetes Prevention Program.
Monthly, the dietitian nutritionists Kathleen Ascancio and Kay Craven along with lifestyle coach Caroline Collier demonstrate how to prepare a healthy affordable recipe that is delicious and meets healthy eating goals.
The program allows 30 plus participants to see a new way of preparing favorite foods, Craven said. They taste the dish and take home a bag of ingredients to share the recipe with their families.
It helps them overcome a reluctance to trying new ways to prepare foods, borne partly out of fear they will ruin the food and strain already tight budgets. The program has been popular and has shown participants many health benefits.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been difficult to purchase the needed items in the local grocery stores. Supplies are limited and limits are placed the quantity of purchases as well.
Leigh Guth and LaRita Johnson of the N.C. Cooperative Extension found a solution with the farmers selling produce at Leroy James Famers Market.
Jansen, Jerry and Cassandra Smith, and Yates were able to supply items needed for the class in April and had them ready for pick up at the market. Family Medicine resident physicians were able to pack reusable grocery bags with the foods and recipes presented during the Wednesday class, which is now offered online instead of in person.
Class members were able to pick up their supplies during a scheduled drive-through at the Family Medicine Center and make the recipes at home.
The health care providers at ECU Physicians are working during this time of social distancing to help their patients manage their chronic health conditions without the usual face-to-face appointments and classes, Craven said. It’s also important for all of us to support our local farmers, so this effort was a win-win, she said.
The ECU Family Medicine free weight management class is supported in part by a grant from Vidant Health’s community benefits program, and the Diabetes Prevention Program is supported through the Pitt County Health Department.
ECU Family Medicine is excited about the ability to provide fresh produce and continue services uninterrupted in a time when so much about daily life has changed, Craven said.
The Leroy James Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrusday-Saturday. Many vendors are offering pre-order and pickup service and are working with social distancing guidelines. Only one person is allowed at a table at a time.
Items available include farm-fresh, free-range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies, and a wide variety of fresh produce. Contact LaRita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov or visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market for more information about products and preorders.