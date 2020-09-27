Pitt Partners for Health is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, and human service agencies.
The partnership collaboratively responds to the compelling health needs of Pitt County residents through assessment, resource identification and development, citizen advocacy, comprehensive planning and coordination of health intervention and prevention strategies.
Many successful and innovative community health improvement initiatives have been created, implemented or supported through advocacy and policy changes as a result of the collaborative efforts of Pitt Partners for Health. Several million dollars has been secured from private and public resources to support program implementation. These include:
- School-based mobile dental clinic, Smile Safari
- Tobacco use prevention programs for youth
- Faith-based diabetes initiative for African-Americans
- Smoke-free shopping malls
- Weekly farmers market programs
- Free mammogram program for low income African-American women over 55
- Health assist and support for establishing the James Bernstein Community Health Center
- Nutrition education and physical fitness programs for at-risk youth
- Policy and environmental changes for physical activity and nutrition in Pitt County Schools
- Instrumental in Pitt County Schools becoming the 71st school district out of 115 to pass the Tobacco-Free Schools Policy
- Pitt County designation as a “Fit Community”
- Pitt County Home Complex receiving the Great Places in North Carolina for Healthy Living designation from the American Planning Association-NC in 2016
- Pitt County Home Complex receiving the American Planning Association's Great Places in America Great Public Spaces Award in 2017
- Taste Explorers in Pitt County Schools
- Healthy Lives, Healthy Choices lay health adviser program in African American churches
- The construction of nine walking trails at African-American churches and other trails throughout the community
- Support for construction of Alice Keene Park, walking trails, as well as plans for expansion of the greenway
- Older adult health: Safe driver’s classes, fall prevention, CarFit and Medicare Part D education/counseling
- Community Health Hero Awards to recognize individuals in our community who go above and beyond the call of duty to improve the health of our citizens.
And most recently:
- Coordinated Approach to Child Health (CATCH)
- Walk Wise NC
- Kids in parks TRACK Trails/Track Rx
- Community paramedic program with Pitt County EMS
- Walk with a Doc
- Cooking Matters at the Store
- Lifestyle medicine
- Diabetes prevention program
- Healthy food pantry
- “Know it Control It” program
- Arthritis Foundation education program
- NC Care 360 advocacy and education
- West Greenville Health Council
This year marks the 25th that Pitt Partners for Health has been dedicated to improving the population health of Pitt County. Since our first meeting in 1993, we have worked with various industry, community and political partners to ensure residents would have access to information, education, and resources for better health outcomes. We have certainly worked hard and now it’s time to celebrate. Virtually of course. Please view our history, slideshow, videos, and special presentation by Dr. David Michael on our website pittpartnersforhealth.org
If you have questions or for more information, please contact Tiera Beale (tiera.beale@vidanthealth.com)