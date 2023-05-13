pitt partners for health

In observance of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, today’s column will focus on the recent Positive Pitt campaign launched by the Pitt Partners for Health Mental Health Action Team.

The mission of PPH is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. A great deal of this work is done through action teams that seek to find community-based solutions to identified health priorities. Mental Health has been a focused priority for several years.

Sue Anne Pilgreen, MSN, RN, CPN is the manager of the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health Medical Center. She also serves as the co-chair of the mental health action team. Pitt Partners for Health consists of representatives from lcal churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. For more information contact Mary Hall at mphall@ecuhealth.org.