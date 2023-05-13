In observance of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, today’s column will focus on the recent Positive Pitt campaign launched by the Pitt Partners for Health Mental Health Action Team.
The mission of PPH is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. A great deal of this work is done through action teams that seek to find community-based solutions to identified health priorities. Mental Health has been a focused priority for several years.
The PPH Mental Health Action Team is comprised of professionals and community advocates. Although they come from various backgrounds, each member recognizes the critical role that mental well-being plays on every aspect of life.
While things such as exercise, meditation and time spent with a licensed therapist are the typical recommendations for finding balance, mental well-being isn’t one-size-fits-all. The PPH team found that a simple dose of kindness is often the best prescription available.
The Positive Pitt campaign started with discussions on the power of a positive word, simple smile or small token of love. These gestures can change the trajectory of someone’s day, and for someone that may be suicidal, it could save their life.
To honor Positivity Day on Sept. 13, the team developed three positive messages to use throughout Pitt County. These messages flooded church marques, business billboards and social media, and caught the attention of our community. The messages included:
You are amazing. Remember that.
You matter more than you’ll ever know.
Everything that you are is enough.
After seeing the initial response, the action team had pocket cards printed with the messages. The cards have been handed out in various venues and brought smiles to all who received them. Whether it’s a friend at church or the cashier in the grocery store checkout line, we know that positive affirmations such as these provide hope and validation.
The Positive Pitt initiative has continued. The action team recently partnered with schools and community groups to paint over 1,500 rocks. Following the ‘rock painting parties’, the groups dispersed the rocks in communities throughout Pitt County.
Painting helps individuals of all ages to express themselves, explore emotions and instill hope and empowerment. The activity itself has promoted a sense of community and meaningful conversation for those engaging in the project. Be on the lookout for a positivity rock near you. Feel free to keep the rock or pass it on to someone else.
The Positive Pitt campaign was funded by Pitt County SADD and PPH.
We all need more positivity in our life. Join the Positive Pitt initiative and share kindness today. Use the hashtag #POSITIVEPITT, share on social media and challenge others to do the same.
Sue Anne Pilgreen, MSN, RN, CPN is the manager of the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health Medical Center. She also serves as the co-chair of the mental health action team. Pitt Partners for Health consists of representatives from lcal churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. For more information contact Mary Hall at mphall@ecuhealth.org.