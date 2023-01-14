pitt partners for health

A “crisis” by definition is overwhelming and involves a disruption of an individual’s normal, stable state. Usual methods of coping and problem solving do not work. As a result, the person in crisis may feel confused, vulnerable, anxious, afraid, angry, guilty, hopeless and helpless.

It’s simple — when we are in a crisis, we want people who are understanding and kind to help us. When another is in crisis, it important we do our best to be understanding and remain respectful and kind as well.

Tiffanie Herring is the Community Liaison Coordinator- Central Region with Trillium Health Resources. She also serves on the Mental Health Action Team of Pitt Partners for Health.