Do you know someone with breast cancer? If you do, chances are you are not alone.
According to the American Cancer Society, one out of every eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States; second only to skin cancer. Therefore, it is important to stay informed and take the right steps to lower your risk of breast cancer.
Are you at risk? There are several factors associated with an increased risk for breast cancer that you cannot change but need to be aware of.
Breast cancer risk increases as you get older, with most cases being diagnosed in women age 55 and older. Having dense breasts, meaning less fatty breast tissue, also puts you at a higher risk.
Other risk factors include starting your period before the age of 12, starting menopause after the age of 55, and having a family or personal history of breast cancer. There are also some genetic mutations that can be passed down from family members that can increase your risk.
It is important to be aware of your family history and to talk to your doctor about your breast cancer risk. You may need to start screening earlier than those who are considered average risk.
There are some things that you can do to lower your risk, including regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco.
The American Cancer Society recommends avoiding excess weight gain by balancing your food intake with physical activity. The Cancer Society also recommends that adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity each week.
Not only can these healthy habits lower the risk for breast cancer, they can also lower your risk of diabetes, stroke, and other types of cancer.
What should you look out for? The signs and symptoms vary from person to person but some common things to look out for include a new lump in the breast, thickening or swelling of the breast, any redness or irritation, or any changes in size or shape of the breast.
If you notice any nipple discharge, other than breastmilk, or if you experience any lasting pain in the breasts make sure you talk to your doctor.
Do you know how to find it? When it comes to beating breast cancer, finding it early is key. A mammogram, which is an X-ray of the breasts that looks for early signs of breast cancer, is the best method for finding cancer early, when it is easier to treat.
All women should start talking to their doctor at age 40 about getting regular mammograms. If you have not already done so, October is a great time to schedule. Ask your doctor to schedule your mammogram or call 847-4541. If you are in need of a mammogram and do not have health insurance, call 847-7867 to schedule today.
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership.
PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month in community locations throughout the county. If you have questions or for more information, please contact Tiera Beale (tiera.beale@vidanthealth.com), visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PittPartnersForHealth/ or visit PPH’s website pittpartnersforhealth.org.