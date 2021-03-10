Please wait 6 feet, wear you face covering and wash your hands often. FDA has information to help you eat healthy with advice about shopping for food during the pandemic. See https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/shopping-food-during-covid-19-pandemic-information-consumers.
Happy Registered Dietitian Day today. Thank your RDN for helping you through the pandemic and your diet concerns! Give your RDN a piece of dark chocolate or a smiling email.
Q I see plant proteins on restaurant menus. Can you tell me about the nutritional quality of tempeh, tofu, portabella mushrooms, seitan and jackfruit. JF, Greenville
A Patrick Dugom, a Brody medical student has this information for you:
Have you noticed the increase of plant protein sources on restaurant menus and wondered if this is a harmful new fad diet? Without protein, we would not be able to build, repair or maintain muscle tissue and our overall health would suffer. Adults need 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight every day. This means a 180-pound person would need to consume about 65 grams of protein per day.
Most of us enjoy getting our protein from animal foods like meat and dairy. In recent years, countless restaurants have incorporated plant protein such as tofu and tempeh into their menus. You wonder if plant proteins can meet our dietary protein needs. The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.
It’s important to understand the similarities and differences between plant and animal protein. Our bodies break down protein into amino acids. We need 20 essential amino acids to function normally, nine of which must come from our diet. Animal protein, such as meat and dairy, and soy (and tempeh that is a soy product) and quinoa a seed, provide all essential amino acids. However, many plant proteins do not and are considered incomplete.
Plant proteins such as mushrooms and jackfruit, a tropical fruit in the same family as figs, are missing one or more essential amino acids. Seitan, often used to make vegan “mock meats” like tofurky, is made from wheat gluten, but is too low in the amino acid lysine to be considered a complete protein. So it is important to eat a variety of plant proteins. For example, if eating mushrooms, eat tempeh or quinoa along with it or at some time in the day. Experts used to think it was critical to combine those proteins at one meal, but science does not support that view today.
It’s also important to look at the amount of protein in the food. Beef, chicken and salmon have around 21 grams protein per 3 ounce serving. Plants often have less protein than those foods. The complete plant proteins in tofu made from condensed soy milk and has about 8 grams in a 3-ounce serving while tempeh has 17 grams. On the other hand, Jackfruit only has 2 grams per 3 ounces and mushrooms about 3 grams. Seitan, or vital wheat gluten powder, has about 21 grams in one third cup while Tofurky oven roasted deli slices have 13 grams in a serving of five slices.
In addition to providing adequate protein, plant protein may also have more health benefits. There are some downsides to consuming too much animal protein since they also are a significant source of saturated fat which is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Meanwhile, studies have shown that people who eat plant-based diets are at a lower risk fowwr these diseases.
Generally, plant protein servings have fewer calories than animal protein foods. Beef has 213 calories per 3 ounce serving while the same weight of tofu only has 63 calories. Most of us get iron and zinc from our animal foods, but tofu and tempeh also are high in zinc and iron. Plant-based foods, too, contain fiber which is important for digestion.
Thus, plant proteins are good substitutes for animal proteins if you eat an assortment of foods to get all nine essential amino acids. The influx of plant protein options on restaurant menus is not a cause of concern. Instead, it is advantageous because it gives us the flexibility to incorporate a variety of nutrient-dense foods into our diets. You may benefit from a discussion with your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to help you eat a healthy plant-based diet.