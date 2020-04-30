People are dealing with serious health issues related to not seeing a doctor during this pandemic. I would never make light of those or pretend that my own issues are anything more than inconvenient.
But in addition to having to cut my own hair, I’m considering practicing dermatology without a license.
Because I have enough of my father’s red-hair gene to freckle, and because I spent a lot of time in the sun well into my 20s, I have been on a first-name basis with at least four dermatologists.
My skin checkups are scheduled every six months, sort of like dental cleanings. On the rare occasions when I make it a whole six months without having to come in for a carving, the front staff applauds when I walk through the door.
I had the first skin cancer dug out at age 27. It was on my nose — perhaps the most painful area on the human body to have a needle go in.
The dermatologist who numbed me for that removal never made it to first-name status. I did not run out of the exam room screaming, but it was darn close.
Nearly two decades later, when the second small, cancerous bump had to be excised from my nose, I was nearing a nervous breakdown when the time came for the needle.
That dermatologist, however, employed a pinching technique that tricked my brain into hardly feeling the needle at all. It also made my brain want to find that first dermatologist and demonstrate for him the difference between the pinching technique and the feeling of being punched in the nose.
My dermatology visits these days are mostly for preventive maintenance. In places where I was sunburned many years ago, I often develop little precancerous lesions. If removed promptly, they most often will not come back.
I’ve gotten very good at identifying lesions most likely to succeed as cancer if they are not torched.
I say torched because he most often employs a little torchlike tool that uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the damaged skin. The treated area immediately balloons into a blister, which eventually scabs and slowly heals.
In my experience, leaving the skin doctor can be remarkably similar to finishing last in a Roman candle fight. I have often wondered if a lighted cigarette would not serve the same purpose without the copay.
Since the coronavirus has been keeping me away from my dermatology friends, several lesions have sprouted into what I suspect are fully cancerous eruptions.
I’m not about to take a scalpel to myself, but the torch technique is something I might be able to trick my brain into letting me do.
While performing a self-exam on my sun-damaged forehead recently, I counted a record five eyebrow hairs that have turned white. Must be the stress of being my own dermatologist.
I’m not sure if it has to do with the ginger gene, I have only 26 eyebrow hairs in all. So plucking is not really an option at this stage.
There is one silver lining to having white eyebrows: They might draw attention away from that cyclops of a basal cell carcinoma in the middle of my forehead.