Sa’Niyah Williams-Rodgers, 15, passes around photographs of her nail art for her business called Nails by Niyah during graduation from Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program at G.K. Cafe & Catering on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Jaidyn Boswell, 15, smiles after being presented with a certificate and stipend during graduation from Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program at G.K. Cafe & Catering on Wednesday.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
Guests pass around photos of nail art by Nails by Niyah.
Youth entrepreneurs stand to be recognized as the first group graduating from Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program at G.K. Cafe & Catering on Wednesday.
Supporters give a standing ovation for the youth entrepreneurs during graduation from Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program.
A group of Pitt County middle and high schoolers who spent two weeks learning from local business owners have a head start on their entrepreneurial dreams.
The 10 kids and teens were celebrated Wednesday evening as the first graduating class of the Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program which let youths shadow business owners. In that time they also developed their own models for a business, from the idea to how best it could be implemented.
“They worked so hard,” said Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles, CEO of Churches Outreach Network, which puts on Crossing the Bridge programs. “We hear a lot about the generation that’s doing wrong but what about the generation that’s doing right? We have to focus on both of them.”
In addition to visiting businesses, the group had to complete a business course developed by the Charlotte-based Brian Hamilton Foundation (brianhamilton.org).
“It just wasn’t going to field trips,” said Robert Williams, owner of Williams Marketing and an adviser for the students. “They had to complete a 5-7 hour business course on their own time. My granddaughter yesterday called me at 2 a.m. I said ‘What are you doing up at 2 a.m.?’ She told me she was doing her Business University.”
The 10 graduated Wednesday evening during a ceremony at GK Cafe and Catering on 10th Street in Greenville. In front of parents and local leaders, they had the chance to pitch their business plans and discuss what steps come next.
Ezekiel Gibbs, 13, a student at A.G. Cox Middle School, has begun producing and selling instrumentals he makes in the free music software GarageBand. He provided the group with a sample of his music to applause.
Creative design was a popular topic for the group, as was being unique and inclusive. Garrett Taylor, 11, a student at C.M. Eppes Middle School, passed around pages of a comic he is attempting to publish.
Taylor said 86 percent of superheroes are white males and that it is important kids have heroes who look like them. His unnamed characters included a Latino teen with Down syndrome strong enough to lift boulders and a black man who uses his smarts, and static electricity, to solve problems.
While some business ideas are still in their infancies, other young entrepreneurs’ products are at their launch stage. Morgan Elizabeth Taylor, 13, a student at the Pitt County Early College High School, is selling her Crown Collection, a line of lip gloss safe for people as young as 5, at Baabs Beauty on Memorial Drive and online. Sa’Niyah Williams-Rodgers, 15, a freshman at South Central, has started selling custom press-on nail kits online. Her goal is sell 10 a month as she progresses through school to save money.
In the nonprofit sector, Destinee Coles, 12, a student at Eppes, pitched the idea of a mobile app to help young people dealing with mental health issues, thereby reducing bullying and suicide. She is still getting that idea off the ground.
The other graduates were Desiree Coles, 15; Kayden Harrell-Smith, 13; Maekinzi Williams, 13; Jaidyn Boswell, 15; and Janniyah Paris, 17.
In addition to a certificate of completion, each student received a $250 stipend. Rev. Coles said next year he wants to expand the field of participants to 20 and bring in more entrepreneurs as speakers.