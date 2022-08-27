A group of Pitt County middle and high schoolers who spent two weeks learning from local business owners have a head start on their entrepreneurial dreams.

The 10 kids and teens were celebrated Wednesday evening as the first graduating class of the Crossing the Bridge Youth Entrepreneurship Program which let youths shadow business owners. In that time they also developed their own models for a business, from the idea to how best it could be implemented.


