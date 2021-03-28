When Thermo Fisher Scientific announced in December it was adding an 130,000 square-foot building, new production lines and more workers to its Greenville facility, it was heralded as a much-needed boost to the area’s economy.
Shemecka Higgs of Williamston saw a way to boost herself out of a low-wage job into a career with benefits if she could gain the right skills.
Higgs, 31, a certified nursing assistant and mother of three, was among the first 10 participants in Thermo Fisher Scientific’s pre-hire program at Pitt Community College.
The pre-hire program is one of several efforts the company is pursuing to increase its available workforce.
“We are actively hiring all levels in our organization,” said Michelle Logan, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Greenville facility.
“From operators who will make the product, to scientists who will test the product in the laboratory space, to engineers who will help finish design and build out our new spaces on campus up to Ph.D-level employees that will work more on the development side and offer formulation development services to our customers,” Logan said. “Our job opportunities run the gamut from zero to one year experience required up all the way up to high level degrees with 20 plus years experience.”
Thermo Fisher Scientific already employs 1,500 people in Greenville. Its expansion will add 500 additional workers over the next several years. In February the company had 300 open Greenville positions on its jobs website.
The pre-hire program is a joint effort between the company, Pitt Community College and NCWorks to fill some of those jobs.
Individuals who have obtained Career Readiness Certification enroll in a two-week, 36-hour course that uses online and in-person classes to learn OSHA safety guidelines, math for manufacturing, manufacturing documentation and “soft skills” training.
If they successfully complete the program, their assessments are forwarded to Thermo Fisher and they are brought in for a job interview.
While pre-hire participants aren’t guaranteed a job, it gives participants “an avenue to walk in and have a strong interview with us,” Logan said. Individuals in Higgs’ group, along with participants in the second group, will receive invitations to interview by the end of March.
Higgs said she had thought about applying for manufacturing jobs but didn’t think she had the right skills for the work and employers wouldn’t want a worker that required extensive training.
She pushed those doubts aside when she saw a Facebook posting encouraging people to text a NCWorks number to learn about a training opportunity.
Higgs’ first jobs were at two fast food restaurant chains when she graduated from Williamston High School.
Already a young mother, when one of the restaurants permanently closed, Higgs enrolled in Martin Community College with the goal of obtaining an associate’s degree in early childhood education. She left after one semester when she became pregnant with her second child, now 9 years old.
She eventually earned a nursing assistant certificate and has worked in long-term care and assisted living facilities and as a home health aide.
“I love what I do but when COVID came I tried to find something else,” she said. Higgs worried about bringing the virus home to her family which now includes a 2-year-old, her fiance and her older children.
Higgs said she’s always enjoyed helping people and it was one of the reasons she wanted to work as a nursing assistant, but it’s a low-paying job requiring her to work multiple shifts to bring home what she described as a “decent” paycheck.
She also never had health insurance or a retirement benefit.
A month after Higgs texted NCWorks, she received a call wanting to know if she was still interested in joining the pre-hire program. When the caller learned she had already had career readiness certification, a credential that shows an individual has the skills to do a job, he told her she met the program’s criteria.
She didn’t hesitate to sign up.
“It is a career, something that has better pay, better benefits. Something I’ve never had,” Higgs said. “I want to work less hours and get better pay.”
“What I am excited about is (the pre-hire program) gives someone an opportunity who may be either at no job or at minimum wage to see that they really can move forward and transition from a job to a career,” said Jerry Jones, PCC director of career services and workforce development.
The community college and the Greenville location have a more than decade-long relationship that began with a customized training program. The school examines what skills the company’s employees’ needs and creates training programs to meet them.
Overcoming that mindset is why Thermo Fisher is investing in educational programs.
Along with the pre-hire program, Thermo Fisher partnered with the North Carolina Biotechnology Center to pilot the Pharmaceutical Services Network through PCC. Graduating high school students who aren’t sure what career they want can take community college courses dedicated to pharmaceutical manufacturing so they get hands-on experience learning how pharmaceutical products are made, Logan said.
After completing the course, the students are tested to see if they have the necessary skill sets. Thermo Fisher Scientific has hired some of the students.
“Some of these right out of high school students get a chance to start a career while they continue to learn what they enjoy about sciences that will really drive along an educational path with them,” Logan said.
The company also operates an internal “sterile university” to train people to work in its sterile business unit, where drugs like chemotherapy treatments and live virus vaccines are manufactured and packaged in sterile settings.
This includes the standard training all new employees receive when they begin and then a 17-day session that focuses on good documentation practices, explains regulatory requirements and provides an overview of quality compliance, said Tommy Schornak, director of operations at the Greenville location.
The Greenville sterile manufacturing facility is the company’s largest in North America. Working with local schools, universities and colleges is part of its “Start Here, Stay Here” approach which encourages people to pursue a lifelong career at Thermo Fisher without leaving “home,” said Marcia Goff, global external communications director.
“Our local training programs target young people who know the area well and have long-lasting friendships and generations of family close by, which helps retain these talented young adults who want to pursue a fulfilling career without leaving the area,” Goff said.
The company also is working with East Carolina University to expand its Pharmaceutical Services Network to offer students more classes and certificates in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing along with designing programs to help current employees to increase their skills or obtain new degrees.
“There’s the piece where we have to strategically get folks in the door who have the training to be successful at Thermo Fisher or the pharmaceutical industry and then there is upskilling incumbent workers where ECU focuses on a wide range of topics so then can continue to be successful,” Schornak said.
Participating in one of Thermo Fisher’s education partnerships isn’t a prerequisite for getting a job at the company, nor is having specific training in pharmaceuticals.
“We are attracting talent with a wide variety of backgrounds and people who may not have been in pharmaceutical historically but have hands-on experience with equipment or a mechanical background sets them up nicely for some of the job opportunities we have open,” said Logan. “I don’t think you need extensive years, depending on the job, to come in with the opportunities we have here and grow a new successful career in pharmaceuticals.”
Pitt Community College has so far held two pre-hire programs with a total of 26 people, said Jones. His office sent information about its participants to Thermo Fisher the first week in March. He hopes the participants will soon have job interviews.
So does Higgs. She would like a job in operations, where they manufacture products, or perhaps in packaging and shipping.
“I want the job because I want a career. I want to do something I would love doing and would be able to be excited about going to work,” she said. “I feel like they should hire me because even though I don’t have the experience in manufacturing I am eager to learn, determined, trustworthy and can get the job regardless. I feel like I deserve a chance.”