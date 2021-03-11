GRIFTON — Several sections of state-maintained roads in Pitt and Lenoir counties will be temporarily closed for railroad crossing maintenance.
Each crossing will be closed between two and five days, depending on the maintenance work that needs to be performed by CSX Corp., the state Department of Transportation announced on Thursday
Affected roads and scheduled closures are in effect today for McRae Street in Grifton between North Dupont and North Gordon streets; Queen Street between North Dupont and North Gordon streets.
Starting on Monday, Main Street between Railroad and South Gordon streets in Grifton will be affected, as will Contentnea Drive/Tick Bite Road between South Highland Boulevard and Lenoir Street and Saw Mill Road near Braxton Roads.
Several roads in Lenoir County will be affected starting Tuesday and Wednesday, including Braxton Road, Grainger Station Street, Middle Street, Hargett Drive, N.C. 11 and Ferrell Road.
Detour signs will be set up to help drivers navigate around the closures, which will last two to five days depending on weather.
Motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute over the next week and are urged to use caution near the work zones.