RALEIGH — A rare plant auction and seven of the world’s top botanical and horticultural experts will highlight the 2021 Southeastern Plant Symposium, according to event organizers.
The online auction is free and open through 5 p.m. on June 12. Southeastern Plant Symposium speakers will be online and available worldwide to registered attendees on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registration fee is $75.
This live presentation also will be recorded and made available to all registrants.
“The rare plant auction will feature a collection of plants not found anywhere else in the world,” said Tony Avent, founder of Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery. “Even the most rabid plant collector will find many things in the auction they’ve never seen or heard of before.”
Featured symposium speakers include:
- Stephen Barstow, a global expert on ornamental edibles.
- Fergus Garrett, garden designer and CEO and head gardener at Great Dixter House and Gardens, United Kingdom.
- Peter Zale, associate director of conservation, plant breeding and collections at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania.
- Kevin Conrad, a botanist with the U.S. National Arboretum.
- Irene Palmer, a research specialist with Tom Ranney at N.C. State University.
- Aaron Floden, a botanist at Missouri Botanic Garden.
- Hans Hansen, director of new plant development at Walters Gardens in Zeeland, Michigan.
“This is an amazing opportunity to hear many top experts in a single event,” said Mark Weathington, director of JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University. “One of our speakers is Fergus Garrett, CEO and head gardner at Great Dixter House & Gardens in the United Kingdom. Fergus is one of the best garden designers and garden makers in the world and will talk about the importance of color, foliage, texture, repetition, structure and experimentation, as well as informality and movement in putting plants together.”
“Known as the extreme salad man, Stephen Barstow is a world authority on ornamental edibles and invented the term edimentals,” Avent said.
“Peter Zale of Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania is a true genius. He is destined to have a huge impact on both the science of botany and the art of horticulture,” Weathington said.
“Kevin Conrad, a botanist with the U.S. National Arboretum and USDA in Maryland, is responsible for the conservation of over 5,000 taxa of woody landscape plants and the development of the Woody Landscape Plant Germplasm Repository,” Weathington said.
“Irene Palmer is a North Carolina State University researcher working with Tom Ranney on breeding a wide variety of plants,” he said. “Irene also focuses on hydrangeas, camellias, crepe myrtles, azaleas, and other southeastern garden favorites to help set new standards.
“Aaron Floden, a botanist for the Missouri Botanic Garden, focuses heavily on native American flora. He is also a world expert on other plants such as Polygonatum and its relatives,” Weathington said.
“Hans Hansen, director of new plant development at Walters Gardens in Michigan, is the top perennial breeder in the world today, in my opinion,” Avent said.
“The symposium is for horticulturalists, botanists, garden and nursery staff, serious gardeners, and those who want to learn more about plants,” Weathington said. “The presentations will be filled with information and beautiful visuals. Attendees can ask questions during the presentations.”
Proceeds from the Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction benefit the endowments of Juniper Level Botanic Garden and JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University.
“We have parallel missions and visions of what gardens and plants are for,” Weathington said. “Plants are critical assets. We are growing them and conserving them for science and the benefit of all people. In our home state, ornamental plants are one of the biggest agricultural products.”
For more information, go online at https://jcra.ncsu.edu/events/details.php?ID=2566