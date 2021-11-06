A new historical marker commemorating a Civil War raid by Black Union troops sheds light on a forgotten part of the area’s history.
The new North Carolina Highway Historical Marker at Mariners’ Wharf commemorates Wild’s Raid, a combat operation by 2,000 U.S. Colored Troops led by Union Gen. Edward Wild between Dec. 5 and Dec. 24, 1863.
The raid resulted in the freeing of more than 2,500 enslaved women, men and children, Chowan Discovery Executive Director Marvin Tupper Jones said last week at a ceremony before the marker was unveiled.
Jones, who led the effort to have the marker erected, told a crowd of around 75 people that Wild’s Raid is not something that was taught in school when he was growing up.
“Most of the soldiers had been enslaved themselves just months before the raid and many were returning to their home communities to rescue family and neighbors,” Jones said.
The raid was the first time soldiers of color in the Union Army conducted combat operations in North Carolina.
James White, representing Battery B of the 2nd Regiment United States Colored Troops Light Artillery, was one of several reenactors who took part in the ceremony. He said the marker for Wild’s Raid was long overdue.
“This is amazing,” said White, who is from Southport. “Wild’s Raid was a key moment in the Civil War.”
Mayor Bettie Parker lauded Jones and the Chowan Discovery Group for preserving history in northeastern North Carolina.
“I take great pride in the rich history of people who have done much to help build our freedom and our diversity but whose recognition oftentimes has been marginalized,” Parker said. “It is a long-forgotten but significant event. The marker will serve as a reminder the first time that soldiers of color in the Civil War conducted combat operations in North Carolina.”
The raid also destroyed Confederate camps and supplies and the USCT under Wild’s command were among 180,000 Black Union soldiers that fought in the war.
Dr. Malcolm Beech, of Kinston, a reenactor representing the USCT 37th Infantry Regiment, said his unit participates in reenactments and ceremonies all across the country. He said USCT soldiers were fighting for their freedom.
“We do reenactments to remind people of the role that African Americans played in the Civil War,” Beech said. “The Emancipation Proclamation allowed African Americans to join the armed services of the Union for the first time. These soldiers volunteered to fight on the side of the Union and that is when the tide of the war began to change. All the sudden, the North started winning more battles. You win more battles and you eventually win the war.
Beech said USCT soldiers were fighting for their freedom and the freedom of their relatives and friends that lived in the South. He said over 6,000 North Carolinians served in the USCT.
“The North was fighting to save the Union,” Beech said. “The South was fighting for state’s rights. These men were fighting for their freedom. We have a lot to be proud of.”