When master illusionist Vitaly disappeared from the lineup of ECU’s S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series in 2020, it was no magic trick. The coronavirus pandemic had canceled what remained of the 58th season.
Now, nearly two years later, Vitaly is scheduled to reappear in March 2022. Michael Crane, producing artistic director of the series, hopes the audience will return as well to join the university in restarting the arts.
It has been six decades since former assistant dean of student affairs Rudy Alexander created a subscription series from selected classical offerings. Since then, the series has presented hundreds of artists — among them Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, Van Cliburn, Itzhak Perlman and Natalie Cole — to nearly a million arts patrons.
But Wright Auditorium, like performance venues across the country, went dark for more than a year due to COVID-19.
“We initially thought this thing was going to last a couple of weeks,” Crane said of the early cancellations associated with the pandemic. “Our last performance was Yamato: The Drummers of Japan in February 2020, so it has been awhile.”
The series, which had to skip its 59th year, will wait until 2022 for the official launch of its new season. Added attractions to the five-part series were to have begun as early as October, but the United States Marine Band “The President’s Own” canceled its fall tour due to the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant. Added attraction “Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders” is the only returning engagement from the 2019-20 season.
“We made a very deliberate decision to honor all the contracts of the season that wasn’t,” Crane said. “(But) we lost a few things.”
The previously scheduled “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” (a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner who performed at ECU as part of the 1991-92 Alexander series) was a limited-engagement tour that concluded in 2020.
The upcoming season is a whirlwind of entertainment, with a half dozen shows in 13 weeks.
“We’re putting everything in one semester,” Crane said. “It’s worth it to us in this season to do our part to keep those artists working.”
Two of the four months will have two performances each, with two shows in less than a week’s time in April. The fast-paced lineup includes music, dance, theatrical comedy and even a circus, all upbeat fare to celebrate the return to the stage.
“This is just a fun package,” Crane said. “This is supposed to be an uplifting restart-the-arts kind of season.” The schedule includes:
Pilobolus, Feb. 18
The original company, Pilobolus Dance Theater, has been touring its 115 pieces of repertory to more than 64 countries over more than four decades. Founded by a group of Dartmouth College students in 1971, this dance company works to form diverse collaborations that break down barriers between disciplines and challenge the way people think about dance.
Philobolus II was part of the Alexander Series in 2005, but this is the first time the full company has performed on the ECU stage.
“If you saw this company you would remember them,” Crane said of the group that is widely known for creative acrobatics and shadow work. “This particular program is a greatest hits. It’s going to be fantastic. You get a bit of everything from all of their seasons.”
Pilobolus has been featured across the world, with appearances at 79th Annual Academy Awards (2007), and on “Sesame Street,” “Oprah” and “60 Minutes.” The company has been recognized with prestigious honors, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming and the Samuel H. Scripps American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement in Choreography.
Voctave, March 6
A cappella sensation Voctave has had more than 150 million online views of its videos, and the group’s latest album, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2,” debuted at number three on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the group that brings arrangements to life represents a variety of backgrounds and musical experiences.
Members have performed around the world with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer.
“These are 11 voices,” Crane said. “I think people will be really energized by the harmonies and the quantity of voices making the sounds.”
The group’s performance at ECU, which begins at 4 p.m., will feature arrangements of Broadway and Disney tunes as well as other popular music.
Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders, March 17
Master illusionist Vitaly has mystified fans across the globe, including superstars Penn & Teller. Vitaly’s signature illusions include bringing pictures and drawings to life and erasing people from their own driver’s licenses.
“He does art-based illusions,” Crane said. “That’s kind of why we picked him over any of the others out there. He did fool Penn and Teller on their show. I don’t know how he does the things he does.”
For this added attraction not included in the Alexander Series regular season, tickets are $20 each for season subscribers. Individual tickets are available for $35 each beginning in December.
The Opera Locos, April 1
The Opera Locos is a comic opera show where five exceptional lyrical singers perform some of the most well-known opera hits, sometimes combined with rock and pop classics.
“This is shtick,” Crane said. “It looks like it’s going to be an opera performance, but it’s really the story about these five performers who are vying for dominance on stage.
“It’s all comedy, but it’s really well done performance from an operatic standpoint,” he said. “I think people will come for both those reasons.”
Over the last 28 years, The Opera Locos has performed on major stages of New York, Montreal, London, Rome and Paris performing in 44 countries for more than 3 million people.
The Tannahill Weavers, April 7
Inducted into the Scottish Traditional Hall of Fame in 2011, the band has won fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.
“In my opinion, they’re the most prolific and the best recording traditional bands from Scotland,” Crane said. “They’ve had some rivalry with other bands, and they’re the last one standing that is at an international level.”
As the band enters its 53rd year in 2021, its diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.
The Great Dubois, May 14
The award-winning combination of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy have five generations of circus performing between them. The two-person circus show features feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a comedic performance.
“They were in Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Showman’; they’ve been on tour with Britney Spears,” Crane said. “They’re circus people. They were born into the circus. They met doing circus. They eat drink breathe circus. It’s a great family show. It’s like cotton candy for the evening.”
The upcoming season of the Alexander Series is designed to be family-friendly, especially in view of the fact that the university’s Family Fare series for young audiences will not restart until the 2022-23 season.
“We actually sent a mailing out to our Family Fare subscribers, just saying, ‘Your kids are two years older. Maybe they want to order off the adult menu this year,’” Crane said. “We made that offer, and hopefully people will continue to take us up on it.”
Having to halt performances from the Alexander Series, Family Fare and its companion offering Arts Smart, which opens Wright Auditorium performances to students from 13 counties, has taken a financial toll on the university. However, funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, along with a Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, as well as South Arts Grants and support from the North Carolina Arts Council have helped to position programs for a comeback.
“We went into it (planning for the season) thinking we’re going to lose our shirts, but we have to restart the arts or what are we doing here?” Crane said. “The series is in great shape fiscally. It’s a question of: Can we rebuild the audience by the time the year is over?
“That’s what we’re working on,” he said. “We just need people who support the arts to vote yes by buying a ticket.”