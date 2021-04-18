Simply Francis publishing company recently announced the release of a new book by Greenville resident John Lutz, a retired East Carolina University professor.
“Hidden Treasures: A Guide Mostly for Guys and Techno-Nerds” is a tour of unique and precious artifacts from history, nature, and technology, from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Indiana to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Arizona. “Hidden Treasures is a delight for the curious mind, a feast for the eyes, and has vibrant images to spark the imagination making it perfect for mostly guys and techno-nerds,” a news release said.
Lutz grew up in Miami, Fla. After attending the University of Chicago he eventually graduated from Florida State University. He earned a doctorate in Cognitive Psychology from the University of Tennessee. He taught psychology at East Carolina University for 30 years and authored a textbook on learning and memory used at over 40 colleges and universities nationwide.
Lutz loves science fiction, science, rock and roll, playing basketball, and seeing new things and sharing them, he said.
“I have been retired for 16 years, but still played basketball at the Elm Street Gym until the plague hit last year,” Lutz said. “My goal in writing the book was to let people know about all these cool places in hopes that they will have fun experiencing them, as I did.”
The book is available on Amazon.