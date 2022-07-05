Images of birds were top flight in this year’s River Park North Photography contest.
Photos representing a variety of feathered residents of the 324-acre nature park won both the professional and amateur categories of 17th annual contest, which showcases nature photography taken at River Park North over the last year.
While amateur and professional winners are Pitt County residents, the contest, which features photos of landscapes and wildlife, received entries from Beaufort and Northampton counties as well. Winners were announced June 24.
Glen Barnette of Greenville won first place in the amateur category for his shot that captured a red-shouldered hawk taking off with its prey. Kevin Anderson of Winterville received a first-place award in the professional category for “Heron Hideout.”
Barnette, who also received honorable mention for his photo of a prothonotary warbler, was first-place amateur winner in the 2019 contest. A retired law enforcement officer, he has pursued photography as a hobby for as many as five decades, ever since he won a camera in a contest as a Boy Scout. Wildlife is among his favorite subjects, which Barnette said has made River Park North one of his favorite local spots for photos since he moved to Greenville eight years ago.
“I’m at the park all the time,” he said. “There are other places in the state that I go that are two to three-hour drives.”
Capturing an image of a hawk with a mouse in its talons, he said, was a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
“Because I’ve been going out to the park so often, I kind of know where this wildlife is going to be,” Barnette said. “It’s going to be there. You just have to take your time.”
Anderson, also a self-taught photographer, took up the hobby just two years ago, purchasing a tripod and watching YouTube videos for tips.
“Once I got that first picture I thought was good, it just kind of hooked me. I’ve been doing it as much as I can,” said Anderson, a father of two who works full time as a restaurant manager. “For me it’s more about getting out of my day to day, beating the sun up in the morning or catching the sunset. That’s all I’m in it for.”
In his first year entering the contest, he managed to catch the early morning light as it illuminates moss-adorned trees in the park’s cypress-gum swamp.
“I was really surprised that in town you could really kind of separate yourself just with how quiet River Park North is,” he said. “Now that I’ve been out there, I want to get out there different times a day and different seasons.”
Noah Malin received honorable mention in the professional category for “Long Way Around,” an image of a raccoon swimming in one of the ponds at the park. Photographers in the professional category may make minor digital alterations to their photographs, while photos in the amateur category may not be altered with the exception of cropping.
Honorable mention winners in the amateur category included Patti Weeks of Greenville, for her image of an anhinga with a fish in its beak and Joshua DeHoff for the black and white photo titled “Chaos and Symmetry,” which shows trees and their reflections in the park’s wetlands.
More than two dozen entries were received for the contest, with a half dozen of them being named winners. All photos were taken between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 at the park at 1000 Mumford Road.
Park photos taken after June 1 are eligible for River Park’s 2023 photo contest. Entries will be accepted from March 1 until 5 p.m. May 31, 2023. For more information, contact, Brad Williams, parks program assistant, at 329-4577 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
This year’s winners, along with winning photos from previous years, can be viewed online at www.greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest.