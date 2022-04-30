A J.H. Rose High School senior is among 75 students selected to receive the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Eleanor Catherine Blount, daughter of Rebecca and Marvin Blount of Greenville, plans to pursue global studies and journalism when she enrolls as a member of the Class of 2026 in the fall.
At Rose, Blount is student body president, Unified Champion School student leader, former news co-editor of her school’s newspaper and captain of both the varsity swim and women’s lacrosse teams. She has been a member of her school’s Student Government Association, serving as a class officer and implementing school and class-wide service initiatives and fundraisers.
During the 2020–21 school year, Blount also started a free virtual tutoring program for a local Title 1 middle school. She is a member National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll Journalism Honor Society and Link Crew.
Blount is among 41 students from North Carolina to receive the scholarship award, which was given to students in 34 states and 10 countries. The scholarship, valued around $80,000 for in-state students, pays full tuition and student fees for four years and includes summer enrichment programs.
Founded in 1945 as the first merit scholarship program established in the United States, the Morehead-Cain has more than 3,300 alumni worldwide.