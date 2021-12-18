Lenora Jantzen of Greenville has been selected to compete as a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association Southern Division Senior Strings.
Lenora, the daughter of Chris and Peiyi Jantzen, earned the opportunity after winning the North Carolina State Senior Strings Competition. A 10th-grader at J.H. Rose High School, she has been studying cello for 10 years and is currently a student of Emanuel Gruber.
The winner of the division competition will compete in the national finals. Division winners will be announced in mid-January.
MTNA is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers.