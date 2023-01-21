J.H. Rose High School students placed in several events at the Future Business Leaders of America regional competition hosted at the school last month.
Rose earned nine first-place, 13 second-place, seven third-place, five fourth-place, and 12 top 10 finalists. The school also won the regional service project with 1,616 cans collected for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
These students are now eligible to compete in their event at the state level in March.
First place: Luciana Corder, Computer Applications; Nicholas Gates, Database Design and Applications; Kinsley Tate White, Future Business Leader; Reagan Carson, Recognition Test-Employability Skills; Thomas Wall, Recognition Test-General Business Knowledge; Jake van Reede, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure; Dillon Patel, Introduction to Public Speaking; Murray Hughes, Public Speaking; Ezekial Krumnacher, Spreadsheet Applications.
Second place: Christina Wilson, Accounting I; Mya Zambardino, Computer Application; Krystopher Parker, Database Design and Applications; Allen Hutchinson, Recognition Test-Business Etiquette; Jake van Reede, Recognition Test-Employability Skills; Stockton Rouse, Recognition Test-General Business Knowledge; Mary Singleton, Introduction to Business Procedures; Allen Hutchinson, Job Interview; Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, NCBEA Outstanding Student; Theodore Williams, Networking Infrastructures; Mia Padilla, Val Hernandez and Teagan Pinner, Spirit Web Banner; Emily Voos, Spreadsheet Applications; Romi Reifschneider, Word Processing.
Third place: Thomas Wall, Business Communication; Baylee Schremp, Recognition Test-Business Etiquette; Matthew Rushing, Recognition Test-Social Media; Gabriela Castillo, Introduction to Business Procedures; Yamire Kennedy, Introduction to Information Technology; Katharine Gauland, Spreadsheet Applications; Carys Carson, Word Processing.
Fourth place: Anna Bayes, Business Communication; Ellie Surles, Recognition Test-Business Etiquette; William Joyner, Recognition Test-General Business Knowledge; William Malpass, Recognition Test-Social Media; Reagan Murtha, Word Processing.
Finalists: Davis Himmelfarb, Anna Kate Nisbet, Lena Overton, Campbell Collins and Romi Reifschneider, Recognition Test-Business Etiquette; Logan Shaw and Johan Nino Espino, Recognition Test-Employability Skills; Luciana Corder, Recognition Test-General Business Knowledge; Mary Singleton, David Given, Christopher Bass and Cade Butcher, Recognition Test-Social Media.