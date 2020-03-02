Today
hummus and cheese dip, baked spaghetti, chicken chunks, Texas toast, candied yams, french fries, romaine salad, banana cool tropics slush
Tuesday
General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, cheeseburger, deli wraps,California blend cucumber slices, fruit mix
Wednesday
chicken cheesy pasta, buffalo chicken bites, Texas toast, yogurt baby carrots, steamed broccoli, grapes
Thursday
barbecue, bread, grilled cheese sandwich, deli baked beans, coleslaw, potatoes in red sauce, mixed berries, fruit
Friday
fish filet with cheese, stuffed crust pizza, yogurt, sweet potato seasoned fries, broccoli florets with cheese, diced pears
