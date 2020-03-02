Today

hummus and cheese dip, baked spaghetti, chicken chunks, Texas toast, candied yams, french fries, romaine salad, banana cool tropics slush

Tuesday

General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, cheeseburger, deli wraps,California blend cucumber slices, fruit mix

Wednesday

chicken cheesy pasta, buffalo chicken bites, Texas toast, yogurt baby carrots, steamed broccoli, grapes

Thursday

barbecue, bread, grilled cheese sandwich, deli baked beans, coleslaw, potatoes in red sauce, mixed berries, fruit

Friday

fish filet with cheese, stuffed crust pizza, yogurt, sweet potato seasoned fries, broccoli florets with cheese, diced pears

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.

