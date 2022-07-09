Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
How will we ever know? Who will tell us where they go?
What happens to teachers when they retire?
Sit back, relax, and read this story. What you learn may surprise you.
There is a group of retired teachers who make up the Pitt County Unit of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel (NCRSP). I, Lillian Outterbridge, am one of them. I serve as the community service chairperson.
I am honored to inform you that we have not “gone” anywhere. In a unique way and moving in a different direction, we are still here continuing to do the work we did as active teachers.
The purpose of the Pitt NCRSP is to promote community service, volunteerism and education. We are proud to support the students and teachers in Pitt County Schools.
Here are just a few of the things that we have done and will continue to do to improve the lives of Pitt County students and their educational community:
Adopted 12 schools to support students and teachers in achieving their goals.
Volunteered/mentored in schools.
Recognized our adopted school staff members during Teacher’s Appreciation Week by providing breakfast or lunch.
Awarded up to $300 annually in a Juanita Fulton Johnson Mini-Grant to teachers from seven of our adopted schools
This year, our adopted schools are Sam D. Bundy and H.B. Sugg Elementary Schools in Farmville. The principal provided us with a list of student needs. Our members and community responded by donating $500 which was presented to the schools. The gift was joyfully received with gratitude.
We accept that we can only make a tiny impact on the future of our young people. We believe that our continued efforts with our Adopt-A-School Program can help make a change for our students. As retired teachers, we acknowledge that there is still much work for us to do to make a difference for students and teachers in Pitt County.
So, the next time someone asks, “Where are the retired teachers?” “What are they doing to continue educating our youths?” You can say, the Pitt County Unit of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel is one retired teacher organization that will not be going anywhere because there is too much work that needs to be done. Count on them to be here.
Lillian Outterbridge is community service chairperson of the Pitt County Unit of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel. Frankie Brunson is the president.