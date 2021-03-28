A Greenville physician who devoted her life to treating cancer was honored Saturday with the Boy Scouts of America East Carolina Council distinguished citizen award.
Dr. Mary Raab is one of the first medical oncologists to practice in eastern North Carolina. She and Dr. Spencer Raab played a pivotal role in the development and operation of the Leo W. Jenkins Cancer Center.
She worked for 33 years as a leading professor and administrator at the Brody School of Medicine and was an attending physician for more than 25 years at Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now Vidant Medical Center, serving as the first female chief of staff.
The McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, opened in May 2002, is named for Raab and Dr. William McConnell. It is one of 31 such havens the American Cancer Society operates nationwide for adults being treated for cancer.
“Dr. Raab moved to Greenville in 1977 to bring quality cancer care to eastern North Carolina and has touched countless lives with her leadership and integrity,” an announcement from the council said. “With a rich 34-year history, the distinguished citizen award is given every year to a leader in the Greenville area who has lived the scout oath and law throughout their lifetime.”
The award is normally given during a large event. Due to the pandemic, the program this year was recored and presented on WITN at 7 p.m. on Saturday featuring tributes from a long list of community members.
Recent award winners include Dr. Paul Cunningham, Marvin Jarman, Henry Hinton, Dr. Greg Murphy and Max Ray Joyner Sr., who earned the last distinction in 2020.
This year, despite the challenges of COVID, youth enrolled in Scouting in Pitt County brought in 9 tons of food through their Scouting for Food effort in February, distributed 10,000 pairs of protective gloves to grocers and logged in over 10,000 hours of community, the council reported.
Local scouts also achieved the rank of Eagle at a rate more than twice the national average, 10 percent compared to 4 percent nationwide.