Pitt Partners for Health continues its columns to observe May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This week, we will focus on depression and suicide.
Here are some chilling facts:
17.7 million people or 7.2 percent of the population experience major depression
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for persons ages 10 to 34.
9.2 million people experience a co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder
Depression
Depression is a common mental health disorder seen in children, adolescents and adults.
Depression is not just feeling blue for a couple of days and it goes away. Depression is long lasting and gets in the way of everyday life. It disrupts your life. Depression is a medical condition. If not treated, it can have serious effects on you and your family.
Depression is treatable and treatment works. A primary treatment is psychotherapy or “talk” therapy. Others are medication and brain stimulation therapies. Sometimes a combination of these treatments is needed. With treatment, individuals can get better and lead productive lives.
Becoming educated about depression is important. Support groups can help with education. They are easy to join and free. Support groups also help you connect to others so you don’t feel so alone.
Symptoms can include:
Sadness, feeling empty and feeling anxious
Feeling hopeless
Feeling helpless
Feeling worthless
Feeling guilty
Irritability, feeling cranky or moody
Excessive worrying
Change in appetite — you may gain weight or lose weight
Change in sleep — trouble falling asleep, waking in middle of the night or sleeping too much
Trouble concentrating and making decisions
Decrease or increase in normal pleasurable activities
Decreased energy
Isolation
Poor work or school performance
Thoughts of suicide
Physical symptoms such as headaches, upset stomach, digestive issues, and others
Suicide
It is hard to talk about suicide. It is sad, uncomfortable, disturbing and scary. Many of us know someone who died by suicide or attempted suicide.
What are the warning signs that someone is thinking about suicide? Warning signs are behaviors that include:
Talking about wanting to die
Great guilt or shame
Feeling like you are a burden to others
Feeling empty, hopeless, trapped, with no reason to live
Feeling extremely sad, agitated, full of rage or more anxious
Having unbearable emotional or physical pain
Having changes in eating or sleeping
Using alcohol or drugs more often
Having extreme mood swings
Engaging in dangerous or risky behaviors
Making a plan to die or researching ways to die
Withdrawing from friends and family
Giving away important items and saying goodbye to loved ones
What can you do to help someone thinking about suicide? The National Institute of Mental Health recommends five steps:
Ask — Ask the person “are you thinking about killing yourself?” This does not lead to an increase in suicide but has been shown to decrease suicide.
Keep Them Safe — Reduce access to lethal items or places.
Be There — Listen carefully. Accept the person’s feelings. Research suggests that talking about suicide may reduce suicidal thoughts.
Help Them Connect — Help the person connect with someone he or she trusts. It might be a family member, friend, spiritual advisor, or mental health professional. Have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number with you. (1-800-273-8255).
Stay Connected — Follow up and stay in touch after a crisis.
If you or a loved one is experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, please seek help. The following resources can help:
REAL Crisis Center 24-hour Help line: 252-758-4357 or www.realcrisis.org
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Trillium Health Resources 24-hour Access to Care Line: 1-877-685-2415 or www.trilliumhealthresources.org
Integrated Family Services 24-hour Mobile Crisis Team: 1-866-437-1821 or www.integratedfamilyservices.net
ECU Psychiatry Outpatient Center: 252-744-1406 or https://www.ecu.edu/cs-dhs/psychiatry/outpatient.cfm?mod
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): www.nami.org or 1-800-273-825
Pitt County NAMI: 252-902-6462 or 252-531-3693
Mental Health Association of Eastern Carolina: www.mhaec.org
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month in community locations throughout the county. If you have questions or for more information, please contact Tiera Beale (tiera.beale@vidanthealth.com)