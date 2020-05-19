Pitt Partners for Health continues its columns to observe May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This week, we will focus on depression and suicide.

Here are some chilling facts:

17.7 million people or 7.2 percent of the population experience major depression

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for persons ages 10 to 34.

9.2 million people experience a co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder

Depression

Depression is a common mental health disorder seen in children, adolescents and adults.

Depression is not just feeling blue for a couple of days and it goes away. Depression is long lasting and gets in the way of everyday life. It disrupts your life. Depression is a medical condition. If not treated, it can have serious effects on you and your family.

Depression is treatable and treatment works. A primary treatment is psychotherapy or “talk” therapy. Others are medication and brain stimulation therapies. Sometimes a combination of these treatments is needed. With treatment, individuals can get better and lead productive lives.

Becoming educated about depression is important. Support groups can help with education. They are easy to join and free. Support groups also help you connect to others so you don’t feel so alone.

Symptoms can include:

Sadness, feeling empty and feeling anxious

Feeling hopeless

Feeling helpless

Feeling worthless

Feeling guilty

Irritability, feeling cranky or moody

Excessive worrying

Change in appetite — you may gain weight or lose weight

Change in sleep — trouble falling asleep, waking in middle of the night or sleeping too much

Trouble concentrating and making decisions

Decrease or increase in normal pleasurable activities

Decreased energy

Isolation

Poor work or school performance

Thoughts of suicide

Physical symptoms such as headaches, upset stomach, digestive issues, and others

Suicide

It is hard to talk about suicide. It is sad, uncomfortable, disturbing and scary. Many of us know someone who died by suicide or attempted suicide.

What are the warning signs that someone is thinking about suicide? Warning signs are behaviors that include:

Talking about wanting to die

Great guilt or shame

Feeling like you are a burden to others

Feeling empty, hopeless, trapped, with no reason to live

Feeling extremely sad, agitated, full of rage or more anxious

Having unbearable emotional or physical pain

Having changes in eating or sleeping

Using alcohol or drugs more often

Having extreme mood swings

Engaging in dangerous or risky behaviors

Making a plan to die or researching ways to die

Withdrawing from friends and family

Giving away important items and saying goodbye to loved ones

What can you do to help someone thinking about suicide? The National Institute of Mental Health recommends five steps:

Ask — Ask the person “are you thinking about killing yourself?” This does not lead to an increase in suicide but has been shown to decrease suicide.

Keep Them Safe — Reduce access to lethal items or places.

Be There — Listen carefully. Accept the person’s feelings. Research suggests that talking about suicide may reduce suicidal thoughts.

Help Them Connect — Help the person connect with someone he or she trusts. It might be a family member, friend, spiritual advisor, or mental health professional. Have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number with you. (1-800-273-8255).

Stay Connected — Follow up and stay in touch after a crisis.

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, please seek help. The following resources can help:

REAL Crisis Center 24-hour Help line: 252-758-4357 or www.realcrisis.org

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Trillium Health Resources 24-hour Access to Care Line: 1-877-685-2415 or www.trilliumhealthresources.org

Integrated Family Services 24-hour Mobile Crisis Team: 1-866-437-1821 or www.integratedfamilyservices.net

ECU Psychiatry Outpatient Center: 252-744-1406 or https://www.ecu.edu/cs-dhs/psychiatry/outpatient.cfm?mod

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): www.nami.org or 1-800-273-825

Pitt County NAMI: 252-902-6462 or 252-531-3693

Mental Health Association of Eastern Carolina: www.mhaec.org

Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month in community locations throughout the county. If you have questions or for more information, please contact Tiera Beale (tiera.beale@vidanthealth.com)

 