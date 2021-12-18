A project that started last Christmas as a virtual effort to encourage service among Pitt County Schools Health Sciences Academy students culminated this year with students delivering gifts in person to James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.
More than 200 students and their families collected enough gifts in recent weeks to fill 40 bins for young patients and the hospital. They also collected more than 120 gift cards.
“Last year we decided to do this initiative to give our students the opportunity to do virtual volunteer hours because face-to-face volunteering has been such a challenge due to our Covid circumstances,” said Tammy Hardin, program assistant with Health Sciences Academy.
“It just exploded last year. We had over 175 families contribute last year. We felt it was such a great project that we wanted to do it again this year.”
Hardin said encouraging students to have servants’ hearts and to give to others is central to instruction in the Health Science Academy, “and the students and their families have embraced that.”
Six high school students were at the drop off on Tuesday: Valeries Moradel of Pitt County Schools Early College, Jiwoo Lee of J.H. Rose, Charity Smallwood of Farmville Central, Courtney Murphy of J.H. Rose, Joshua Gore of South Central and Walter Moore of North Pitt.
“The best part of this is probably knowing that it goes to a good cause and that you’ll be bringing people happiness, which you don’t always have an opportunity to do,” Gore said.
The children’s hospital is part of Vidant Health system and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Tuesday’s was among many contributions received by the hospital in recent weeks.
“It’s humbling to see the community support that we have for our children’s hospital,” said Rhonda James, director of development with the Vidant Health Foundation. “It’s an incredible experience to see how much our community rallies behind our children ... We are just incredibly blessed to have such a loving community that cares for our kids.”
Vidant serves 29 counties in eastern North Carolina, and support comes from all over, not just Greenville, during this time of year, James said.
The HSA donation will go into Santa’s Workshop, and children who are at the hospital during the Christmas holiday will receive the gifts. Any gifts left from the holidays will be stored and used throughout the year.
“We store those items and then when a child has a birthday here in the children’s hospital, they have their end-of-chemotherapy party, or just have a really bad day and need something to brighten their day, these donations last year-round to put a smile on a kid’s face.”