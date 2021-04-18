The Service League of Greenville celebrated an early Easter with a drive-through event outside The Memorial Baptist Church.
Members wore their traditional smocks and some dressed in Easter bunny costumes for the occasion.
As more than 75 ladies drove through the parking lot, they dropped off toys selected from the Wish Lists for the Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House and made donations for the Easter meal at the Ronald McDonald House.
This was a safe and socially distanced way to continue to contribute during the coronavirus pandemic. Many dropped off blankets they had made for patients at Vidant, snacks for the Hospice House, and items for the layette packages. The baskets were overflowing with donations, and the Easter bunnies gave goodies to members.
The carloads of gifts were delivered to the Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.
The Service League of Greenville is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that has served eastern North Carolina for more than 80 years. Visit www.serviceleaguegreenvillenc.com, or find on Facebook (Service League of Greenville NC and Vidant Gift Shops) and Instagram (slg_nc and vidant_gift_shops).