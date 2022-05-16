The Service League of Greenville in May 2021 pledged a $2 million endowment to sustain programs and services in the Cancer Center. From left are Danette Pugh, Dr. Mary Raab, Scott Senatore and Varessa Wall.
The Service League of Greenville Circle was revealed in November. From left are Scott Senatore, Varessa Wall, Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, Gail Joyner, Cassie Causey, Danette Pugh, Wendy Farrior, Vickie Dixon, Nancy Leggett, Phyllis DeAntonio and Brian Floyd.
The Service League of Greenville has pledged a $2 million endowment to sustain programs and services within ECU Health Medical Center. This matches the organization’s gift to the Vidant Cancer Center capital campaign in 2015.
“Our mission is to worthily minister to the suffering, the friendless, and the needy through various projects, which benefit the hospital and the community,” Service League President Danette Pugh said. “We are so fortunate to have the cancer center in eastern North Carolina, and we are blessed to be able to fulfill our mission by sustaining cancer programs and services for the foreseeable future.”
Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, executive director of ECU Health Cancer Care, said it is remarkable that more than $4 million was generated through cafes, vending machines and gift shop earnings.
“The Service League has been with us since day one,” said Zervos, the Drs. Mary Raab and Spencer Raab Distinguished Professor in Adult Oncology at the Brody School of Medicine. “The dedication and commitment of the Service League to this region is the secret ingredient that makes eastern North Carolina such a special place.”
The Service League is celebrating its 83rd year. The nonprofit organization operates several amenities throughout what is now ECU Health Medical Center, including the coffee shop, three gift shops, all vending services, and two freestanding Starbucks coffee operations — known as the Coffee Corner and the ECHI Café.
The group was instrumental in helping fund the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, which provides inpatient medical care in an environment that meets the emotional, spiritual and comfort needs of patients and their loved ones during a terminal illness. Service League also helped fund the American Red Cross McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge and the construction of the Interfaith Chapel.
All profits from the league’s operations are donated back to the hospital through its health foundation. Through the years, the Service League‘s total commitment is more than $13 million.
For more information, visit www.serviceleaguegreenvillenc.org or find the organization on Facebook (Service League of Greenville NC and Vidant Gift Shops) and Instagram (SLG_NC and Vidant_gift_shops).