Throw down the gauntlet!
A challenge has been issued among Grifton residents and others as to who can cook the best fish stew.
The Shad Festival Committee saw the challenge as an opportunity to enjoy fellowship with the community, sample and enjoy outstanding fish stew, and raise some funds for the 2022 Grifton Shad Festival.
The fish stew cook-off will be held at the Grifton Train Depot on Feb. 19.
The entry fee is a pot of fish stew that should be at least 8 quarts. The fish stew must be cooked on site but if an entrant wants to prepare a special base broth or roux at home, that is acceptable. Entrants will bring their own pots, cookers, fuel, cooking utensils, and a serving spoon.
Entrants will supply all ingredients for their stew, except the fish. The Shad Festival Committee will supply each contestant with 6 pounds of striped bass so everyone will be cooking the same type of fish. Cooking can begin as early as 7:30 a.m. The fish stew must be ready to serve by 11:30 a.m. and the tasting will begin then.
For $10, guests will get a soft drink and the opportunity to sample each stew, cast their vote for their favorite and receive a pint of that stew to enjoy at the depot or take home. Winners will be announced by 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes.
“To make things even more fun at the fish stew cook-off they will have a dress like a pirate theme” said Shad Festival Committee member Jean Sugg. “All that wish to participate, including children, can dress like a pirate. We have a few pirate activities for the kids, and some photo opportunities.”
Beginning at noon there will be free music for all to enjoy. Tyra Sparrow and Mason Head will play acoustic guitar tunes and Chelsy and Casey Harris will follow with guitars and vocals. Past and present Miss Grifton Shad Queens and contestants will sell 50/50 raffle tickets 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the drawing will immediately follow.
The Shad Festival Committee also will sell its annual raffle tickets. Prizes include a Benelli M2 20-gauge automatic shotgun complete with carrying case and four chokes; a Panama Jack mini-bar (retail $1,499), a custom made butcher block, gas grill, and more. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The Benelli will be onsite for viewing at the fish stew cook-off. The drawing for this raffle will be held at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Grifton Train Depot prior to the festival fireworks.
There also will be a gift basket raffle with two baskets as prizes. The woman’s basket contains a Brahmin Punchy Coral Melbourne pocketbook, Punchy Coral wallet to match the pocketbook, Islamorada fishing T-shirt, two royal blue stronger bracelets, gray stronger, braver bracelet, beaded necklace by High Strung, a 30-ounce Yeti tumbler and a 20-ounce Yeti tumbler.
The man’s basket contains a meat crafter knife, a bulldog digital vault, Islamorada fishing hat, Islamorada fishing T-shirts, a Maglite mini flashlight, and two Yeti Colsters.
Tickets are $100 each and the baskets will be onsite for viewing at the fish stew cook-off. The drawing for the baskets will also be held at 8:45 p.m on Saturday, April 30, at Grifton Train Depot just prior to the fireworks.
Traditional “Eat Mo’ Shad” T-shirts, Shad Festival 50th Anniversary T-shirts, Poker Run, Chili Cook-Off T-shirts and Redneck Saloon shirts will be on sale on site.
Those wanting to compete and participate in the fish stew cook-off can contact Shad Festival Committee President Tommy Sugg at 560-7828.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.