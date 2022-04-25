GRIFTON — The 50th Shad Festival is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever thanks to a post-pandemic surge of interest in the fishy fun, organizers said.
After the coronavirus forced the community to twice postpone the semicentennial event, a group of about 30 people swelled the traditionally small festival committee to bring back the celebration of Eat Mo’ Shad next week.
“I see a difference in the community. People are just glad to be together and maybe this time has made us appreciate things more,” said Jean Sugg, a longstanding member of the committee.
The four-day event runs Thursday through Saturday and will feature a host of live performances, food, art, the famous Shad Toss competition and Shad Festival Parade. This year, the festival will even go out with a bang with Saturday night fireworks.
The committee’s fundraising efforts have been very successful, Sugg said. The group organized a chili cook-off, fish-stew cook-off and raffles to fund the festival. It seems like everyone in the town of 2,700 is supportive.
“We have had so many donations. Out of the blue the other day someone just dropped off $100. I think people just want to make sure we are funded and everything can run smoothly,” she said.
Sugg said she was afraid that because the event had been canceled for the past two years, people wouldn’t be as engaged.
“One of our festival events is the Miss Grifton pageant and I was scared to death nobody would come since we hadn’t had one since 2019. I was so surprised to see we had over 150 people show up,” she said.
The pageant is one of several events held ahead of the festival, including earlier fundraisers and the upcoming Fishy Tales lying contest, which will take place in the Grifton School media center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The festival will be set up downtown with the Grifton Train Depot serving as the stage for live performances by a group of Grifton natives, The Silver Wings Band, as well as the Band of Oz, the Jonathan Parker Band and the Donald Thompson Band. Along with the entertainers, rides and food vendors will be set along Queen Street throughout the festival.
The Shad Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on April 30. Floats will be decorated in shad-themed designs.
Saturday evening will close with a fireworks display for the first time in festival history. A few families pitched in to sponsor the fireworks.
Michael and Karen Whaley donated in honor of their late parents Wade and Pat Whaley. “They loved fireworks more than Peter loved the lord,” Sugg said. Joan and Rick Gaddy and the late Drew Harper also donated to the display.
The Shad Festival Art Show has been moved to a new location this year and will be held in the newly renovated Shad Shack. The art show will feature art from local artists and children in the surrounding schools.
The festival will close with a community-wide church service at Creekside Overlook Park at 9 a.m. May 1. Attendees should bring a chair if possible.