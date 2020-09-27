Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN REDUCED VISIBILITIES DUE TO FOG. SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU IN CASE A SUDDEN STOP IS REQUIRED.