Six area students have been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, a the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The students include Deniece Gray and Hannah Clark of Greenville, Jessica Hatch of Snow Hill and Juehyun Shin and Kevin Vu of Winterville, all students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and Stephanie Worthington of Winterville, a student at Eastern Kentucky University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to other. The society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.