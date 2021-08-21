With last year’s festival falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are excited to bring a bit of normalcy and fun back to Winterville next week.
“I’m excited about it. I feel people are ready to get out and do some things again. I think this is going to be a new opportunity,” festival chair Alton Wadford said about the three-day event starting Thursday.
This is a great way for people to get out and see the community and what we have to offer, meet local officials and have a really good time.”
Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival has been scaled back with some events such as the annual Veteran’s Breakfast and Bingo event being canceled. Both of these events were larger events held indoors, Wadford said.
“As far as the pandemic goes, people are still cautious as far as things to do this year, but I think they are anxious to get out and do some things. We will be following the latest CDC guidelines and try to offer as much safety as possible,” Wadford said.
Organizers are also excited to be able to offer this year’s Watermelon Jam concert for free to participants.
“This year, we are trying to take into consideration that everyone has had such a rough year. We are trying to give back to the community with a free concert,” Wadford said.
Originally scheduled to attend last year’s festival, Lonestar will debut at Saturday’s free concert.
“I think it’s going to be a great show,” Wadford said, adding last year was Lonestar’s 25th anniversary.
“This is a great time to celebrate their longevity. They always put on a great show. We are looking forward to having them.”
Wadford invites everyone to attend the event and to discover what “living a slice of the good life” is all about.
“Come out and take part in the festival at least one day. There will be something different every day. We always have a great parade,” Wadford said.
“We offer a diverse range of music and games for the kids. We try to have something for everybody.”