AYDEN — Smiles and Frowns Playhouse is back this weekend after a more than a year of pandemic precaution with its first performance since March 2020.
The nonprofit theatre company for students in elementary, middle and high school will perform Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Friday and Saturday at the Doug Mitchell Memorial Theatre in Ayden. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Advance tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Edward’s Pharmacy in Ayden, Artisans in Ayden, or Body Bliss Salon and Spa in Greenville. Tickets also will be available at the door both days for $7. The audience will be socially distanced and masks are required inside.
Though performances have been on hold, interest in Smiles and Frowns has not wavered, director Susan McCrea said. Last fall and spring, the group held workshops for students to practice skills like character development. Workshops included masks and social distancing.
McRea said everyone is ready for live performances to be back.
“It is an exciting time,” she said. “I love working with these kids. They have energy to burn and they are so enthusiastic about what they’re doing.
“They do it because they love it and I love to work with them,” McRea said. “It’s fun to watch them go from reading a script to being the character. That’s part of the real magic of it is watching that process happen.”
McRea said she believes the activity provides youth with necessary skills for life.
“We’re always, all of us, on stage preforming our entire lives,” she said. “If you’ve ever gotten up and done a presentation in a class, if you’ve ever had to present a project as a project manner, you’ve performed.
“You stood up and addressed people and convinced them that what you were saying was worthwhile and that’s part of what being on stage does when you’re doing theater,” McRea said. “It gives you the confidence to speak in front of people and to be able to think your way through problems if you have a difficulty and to work together to accomplish something where you are just one part of a much bigger thing.”
Smiles and Frowns is a volunteer-driven organization and continues to function through donations. McCrea said she is grateful for donors’ support.
Past donors have made it possible to replace the lighting board and some lighting instruments. Future donations will allow more lighting renovations to be made, she said.
Those interested in supporting Smiles and Frowns can donate through its Facebook page. Facebook users who want to support Smiles and Frowns also can host personal fundraisers for the organization.
In addition, information is forthcoming about how to donate to Smiles and Frowns on Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 30.
‘All Together Now’
Whirligig Stage will present “All Together Now” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday at the State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St. The global event to celebrate theater’s return will feature a cast of about 50 performing 15 songs from some of the biggest hits on Broadway, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Rent,” “Godspell,” “High School Musical,” “Frozen” and “Annie.” General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door or $10 in advance or $15 at the door for students. Visit whirligigstage.com.