FARMVILLE — A 1970 graduate of H.B. Sugg High School returned home to Farmville recently to tell a group of alumni how he became the sheriff of New York City.
Lindsay Eason was the keynote speaker at the 12th annual Something for the People gathering, a fundraiser and community dinner held at the H.B. Sugg Community Center on July 2. Event organizers, most of whom are alumni of the formerly black school, hold the event for fellowship, community and to give back to the community center now located in the old school building.
“Never in my wildest dreams as a child growing up here in North Carolina could I have imagined what was in store for me as I traveled life’s journeys,” Eason told a group of about 30 gathered in tents outside the community center.
After graduating in 1970, Eason moved to Brooklyn and began working as a clerk for the post office and later took the test to become a mail carrier, he said. That career path was short-lived because of his interest in law enforcement. He took the exam for the New York City Police Department and was appointed as a rookie police officer on Dec. 17, 1973. He patrolled the streets of his borough for two years but was laid off with many other due to the city’s fiscal challenges at that time.
For the next two years he drove a yellow cab and worked security for one of the largest housing complexes in Brooklyn, he said. “If you’ve ever been to New York City in the Yellow Cab, you’ve gotta know that that’s an adventure in and of itself.”
He returned to the police force a few years later and was reassigned to the upper east side of Manhattan. He applied for and was accepted to go back to the police academy as a physical education and defensive tactics instructor, training all of the rookie police officers.
“To this day I am approached by former students on the street, most of whom I don’t remember from a hole in the wall, but who fondly remember me as their strict no-nonsense academy instructor,” Eason said.
In 1987 he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and became a supervisor of the instructors at the academy. In 1991 he was selected for a 10-week program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. In 1994 while still assigned to the police academy, Eason was chosen to join the security team for the police commissioner of New York City, which he said elevated him to a new level of law enforcement.
After his 25-year career as a police officer, Eason was sworn in as the sheriff of New York City along with other commissioners in the Bloomberg Administration. “I held that position as New York City sheriff for almost a decade,” said Eason.
According to a WNYC article about Eason’s successor taking office, the sheriff is New York City’s chief civil law enforcement officer. Duties include evictions, enforcing protection orders in domestic violence cases and helping recover delinquent child support payments.
The position is not with the NYPD, but is part of the city’s Finance Department. The sheriff also is responsible for cracking down on illegal cigarette sales and overseeing the towed cars and unpaid parking tickets on Staten Island.
After stepping down, Eason worked internationally after a friend with the U.S. Department of Defense recruited him to the Middle East.
“For two and a half, close to three years we trained the Pakistan police force in best police practices, and I also had the opportunity of implementing and starting the first female bicycle patrol squad in Pakistan,” he said. “Quite an experience that we had over there, and I’m ashamed to say since we left and the American troops pulled out over there, all-female bicycle patrols have since been disbanded.”
After a stint as a full-time grandfather, Eason said he accepted a director position in the Business Improvement District of Manhattan. “It’s been very rewarding,” he said. “To say that I had a public career is an understatement for me. I accomplished more than I could have ever imagined.”
As if that wasn’t enough, after a long career he felt like something was still missing, so he went back to college.
“I completed my undergraduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, well after my police career was over,” said Eason. “And it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in my life.”
Something for the People organizer David Harper, a Sugg alum who lives in Philadelphia, said Eason’s story epitomizes the spirit of Farmville and the group’s effort to bring people together and show love to the community.
“A lot of people don’t really know what love is about,” said Harper. “Love is about giving, love is about sharing, love is about loving your neighbors as you love yourself.”