Members of the Alpha Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority recently donated 140 surgical caps to the Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.
Throughout the months of February and March, sisters bought fun, child-friendly fabric, cut elastic, and sewed the surgical caps. The hospital expressed this need, and the chapter was eager to step up and provide assistance. The caps will be used by patients that are toddler aged through teenagers.
Committee chair, Amy Cooper, led this project. The caps were delivered to the hospital at the end of April.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators.