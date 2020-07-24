GRIFTON — Southeastern Drainage Corp. has moved its headquarters from Greenville to Grifton in an effort to better serve its members, officials said.
Southeastern Drainage was established in 1994 and works with drainage districts of Lenoir, Craven, Pitt and Jones counties to provide maintenance for drainage canals and creeks.
Its service area consists of more than 250 drainage canals and creeks spanning from Bethel to Dover, according to district manager Kendall Paramore.
“The main thing is to keep the canals clean, so that when we have large storms it helps prevent flooding to the area,” Paramore said.
“All of the water from Greenville flows through our canals, to Vanceborro and to the Neuse River. If our canals and ditches are backed up … it’s going to create localized flooding in the area,” Paramore said.
Once located on Third Street in Greenville, Southeastern began looking to relocate as a way to better serve its citizens and discussion of moving to Grifton began to take place.
Grifton was an ideal location since it was a central spot to southeastern service area, Paramore said.
Grifton Mayor Billy Ray Jackson and the Grifton Board of Commissioners agreed to allow Southeastern the use of the Grifton Depot Station, making Southeastern the first business to occupy the station in many years.
The depot has served as passenger freight faculty, a freight station, a potato and cucumber grading center and as a fertilizer storage and office facility by Smith-Douglas Fertilizer Company.
The building later was used as a meeting space for the Grifton Chamber of Commerce and has been used for weddings, events and other functions since.
Southeastern moved into the Depot on July 8.
Southeastern’s office is located at the front of the Depot separate from the kitchen and main room, which still enables the depot to be rented for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other occasions.
To accommodate the new businesses, the town of Grifton repainted, renovated the floors, lighting and air conditioning.
The space houses offices for both Paramore and executive assistant Tina Wilson.
The addition of Southeastern to Grifton has many benefits, according to Town Manager Mark Warren.
“We are very happy to have the Southeastern Drainage District as part of our community,” he said. “They provide a valuable service to many counties in eastern North Carolina. I think you will see further businesses finding Grifton as an economical and efficient place to conduct their operations.”
The town and Paramore are planning a ribbon-cutting celebration in the fall.