Waylaid for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, songwriter and blues guitarist Jeff Fetterman is touring to promote his most recent album, “Southern Son.”
Fetterman and his band will make a stop in Ayden on Friday to perform at The Doghouse Tavern. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
American Songwriter magazine calls Fetterman “one of the blues world’s best-kept secrets. His fourth album, ‘Southern Son,’ features a dozen new songs that highlight his ferocious guitar playing.”
The Pennsylvania-based Fetterman and his band worked for two years on his latest album, which hit No. 25 on the Living Blues Radio Chart in June.
The August issue of Blues Bytes, reviewing Southern Son, writes, “Fetterman’s powerful brand of blues includes healthy doses of rock, soul, and funk, and it’s all in play on his most recent release. An extremely enjoyable album that really showcases Jeff Fetterman and his musical vision. Blues and blues-rock fans alike will love this one.”
Fetterman said he is inspired by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Mato Nanji, Chris Duarte, BB King, and numerous other blues greats. He incorporates their style into his own and plays with a fiery passion that has earned him the nickname “Boss of the Blues.”
“Southern Son” came together in California at Greaseland Studios working with Kristoffer “Kid” Andersen, producer and guitarist for Rick Estrin and the Nightcats.
“Jeff Fetterman and his band are top notch. Jeff plays and sings his ass off. It was an absolute joy to make music with these guys,” Kid said.
Fetterman has supported numerous national acts, including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ana Popovic, Steven Stills, The Rides, Jimmy Thackery, Indigenous with Mato Nanji, Chris Duarte, Jimmy Vaughan, Samantha Fish, Joe Louis Walker, Robert Randolph, Popa Chubby and Vanessa Collier.
Fetterman said his goals are to continue touring, writing, and playing to both national and international audiences. The end of the road is nowhere in sight, he said.