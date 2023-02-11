pccnotes.jpg

As he gets acclimated to PCC and his new job as a student recruitment specialist, Juan Paz Jimenez says his coworkers and supervisor have been supportive and that he’s received a warm welcome from everyone he’s met thus far.

 PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — He’s lived in America a little more than six months and worked for Pitt Community College a little more than two weeks, but Juan Paz Jimenez is rapidly endearing himself to coworkers and members of the community.

A native of La Ceiba, Honduras, Paz Jimenez was hired by the college to identify underserved populations within Pitt County and connect them to PCC’s programs and services. His first official day as a student recruitment specialist was Jan. 17.