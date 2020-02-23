Pitt County teens showed off their STEM skills and teamworking ability last week when they introduced a trip of machines they will be taking on the road for a slate of robotics competitions.
Members of Boneyard Robotics, Pitt Pirates and Pi-Rates revealed and demonstrated this season’s creations during a parent information session at C.M. Eppes Middle School Monday night. The event helped the students work on their presentation skills and offered parents a chance to learn more about the clubs, which welcome young people from all over the county.
The teams have have been working on the new robots — none of them has a name yet — since January, when the robotics league they compete in announced the challenge game to be used in meets this season. This year’s game is called Infinite Recharge. It will be used several district competitions, including at East Carolina University in March. Teams have a chance to partipate in regional, national and even international tournaments.
“We get a game challenge, and we have to build a robot from scratch that can play the game,” said Madelyn Main, a seventh-grader at Hope Middle School.
Arch Flanagan, a senior at Farmville Central High School, said the challenge is to pick up balls off a field, fire them into a high goal, spin a control wheel and then climb onto a lever at the end of the game.
Members of each team on Monday guided their mobile metal contraptions, full of circuits and wires, to fire yellow rubber balls in Eppes’ gymnasium to demonstrate what the robots could do.
Being on a robotics team helps members develop skills in science, technology, engineering and math as well as marketing, business, art and more, students said. The most difficult part of joining a team is being dedicated, said Flanagan, Boneyard’s captain.
“You don’t have to be super smart or techie. You just need to show up,” he said.
It is all worth it once the robot starts moving and completes the team’s goals, Main added.
For North Pitt juniors Trchod Bradley and Donavan Jenkins of Pi-Rates, the challenge of designing and building the robot was both the best part and the most difficult part.
“As engineers, we basically build the plans for the robot and put it together,” Bradley said. “While we’re doing that, we’re basically thinking about how the robot is going to drive. If we mess something up, sometimes it results in us having to take apart half the robot and put it back together in a different way.
“After our first competition, we came up with a whole new arm and lift system. It took us two or three weeks to fix. Basically, it was the day before the next competition that we finished.”
The chassis was easy for the team to put together, but the arm system caused more problems, according to Jenkins.
“It involved a lot more circuitry, and like (Bradley) said, we rebuilt it,” he said. “We also have to pay attention when we drive the robot because if you pull up too hard or too fast, that’ll cause problems.”
Most of the teams quickly become friends, according to D.H. Conley High School junior Anna Mae Below.
“I joined because (Pitt Pirates) was where most of my friends were,” she said. “I stayed around for three years, even though most of my friends have already graduated, because I just love the community and the opportunity of what I get to do during this program.”
The Pitt Pirates were finalists in the world’s competition last year. That was one of the most exciting things team captain Alannah Napast, a South Central senior, had ever done.
“We were one step away from winning the whole international competition. We lost by just a few points,” Napast said. “Apart from the robots, one of the coolest things we do is the Boys and Girls Club program where we introduce STEM at a very basic level. You can see the interest in STEM spark, and I think that’s one of our biggest accomplishments.”
While most people think of engineers and programmers, Pitt County Robotics offers far more opportunities for students, including marketing and communication positions. This allows students to explore STEM careers and real world applications, according to Pitt Pirates coach Bill McClung.
“We’re building skills across the board. We have technical students, working on the robot, but we have another group of students doing marketing, safety, outreach,” McClung said. “And they’re all learning teamwork. Every company I know is working for people who can work effectively in teams, and our kids can do it.”
The kids learn marketable 21st-century skills without realizing because they are having fun, he added.
“Seeing them succeed is the best part of my day,” McClung said.
Pitt County Robotics has several partners across the county, including Pitt County Schools, the Optimist Club and more.
“We don’t get a lot of money from one place, which is okay,” McClung said. “But Pitt County has been good to us. It’s a very stable program with a broad base of support.”
The Pitt Pirates will compete in Rolesville Feb. 28-March 1. Boneyard will compete in Pembroke March 6-8.
All three robotics teams will be competing March 13-15 at Minges Colliseum at East Carolina University. All competitions are open to the public and free. For much information, go to www.pittcountyrobotics.com.