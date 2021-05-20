A Pitt County team is among three in the state that developed winning mobile applications in the second annual Ready, Set, App! contest, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
Team Ready, Set, Route! from Pitt County Early College High School won third-place in the contest sponsored by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education, a business-led, education nonprofit within the governor’s office, in partnership with Lenovo.
The Pitt County team developed an app to help bus drivers better communicate with students and school administrators. Team members include seniors Eleazar Yisrael, Oscar Pereyda and Broderick Purvis. The group was led by adviser Laurel Currie, a mathematics and STEM teacher at the early college high school.
The app was developed to overcome a persistent problem facing school administrators: how to calculate student bus routes at the beginning of the year and the inefficiency of sending a bus to a student’s house when they are not going to attend that day, according to their description. In the app, students or parents can indicate their daily attendance, which will then update and compute the best bus route for that day.
“Representatives of the educational transportation system will have instant access to the entirety of the transportation system including bus routes, individuals involved (specific students/bus drivers), and all buses’ locations,” the team reported. “Students and parents will have access to individual buses’ locations and arrival times as well as two-way communication with the driver and school.”
Purvis is a coder who has assisted in the development of two apps that serve the community; Pereyda plans on becoming a mechanical engineer; Yisrael plans to major in biomedical engineering in the fall.
“Developing an app takes teamwork, persistence and knowledge of technology, all skills that can serve students well in school and in their future careers,” Cooper said. “Congratulations to these Ready, Set, App! winning students for coming up with ingenious solutions to real-world problems.”
Ready, Set, App! challenges high school students across North Carolina to develop a mobile app to solve a problem in their school or community.
Each team includes 3-5 students and an educator who serves as their adviser. In addition, each team receives support from a Ready, Set, App! student mentor, who is skilled in coding, to assist the team throughout the app development process.
“As a global technology company with headquarters here in North Carolina, Lenovo is committed, long-term, to investing in STEM education in our state,” said Libby Richards, community engagement manager at Lenovo.