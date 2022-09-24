FARMVILLE — The fourth-graders at H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary put their knowledge to the test recently during their first Diet Coke and Mentos experiment.

John Phillips, the science teacher behind the fun experiment explained that he has been doing the demonstration for more than 20 years and his goal was to get his students to “take chances and get a little messy,” as they applied their lessons on the scientific method.


