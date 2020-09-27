It’s almost time to put your swimsuits and beach umbrellas away, but don’t pack up your water bottle!
Cooler weather doesn’t mean you should stop drinking water. If you want to remain healthy, keep filling up that water bottle every time you leave the house.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County will be promoting drinking water throughout the month of October.
This challenge is to encourage participants to drink 64 ounces of water per day for 31 days. You will also receive wellness tips and challenges throughout each week. A well-hydrated body and mind are key to living a holistically balanced life and can help you take care of yourself during this highly stressful time.
Participants will receive a water bottle and be asked to log in daily water intake for 31 days. This challenge starts on Thursday and will end on Oct. 31.
Everyone is encouraged to register on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/31-day-water-wellness-challenge-2020-tickets-115105230844.
You will receive a water bottle and can log your water intake each day. Water bottles will be available for pick up on Sept. 29-30 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County office, 403 Government Circle, Suite 2, Greenville, NC 27834. Participants who have signed up will receive a water bottle.
The goal is to drink 64 ounces a day, equivalent to eight glasses of water.
Each Monday participants will be emailed or they can print a new weekly log in. Participants also can complete the water log online. A printable version is available and a paper copy will be available at N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County office.
Sign up to get the weekly log in link. Email Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu or call her at 252-902-1714 for any questions or need assistance with registration. Cost is $5. Make checks payable to Pitt County.